Gov. Cox, state officials place a new time capsule at the cornerstone of the Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (May 18, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer Cox and state officials installed a new time capsule at the Utah State Capitol that will remain in place until 2122.

The 8”x12”x16” metal box replaces a capsule from April 4, 1914, which was opened on Oct. 3, 2016 by former Gov. Gary Herbert. The contents of the 1914 time capsule are currently on display in the State Capitol Rotunda until May 31.

“Just as our lives today have been impacted by the actions of our forebears, the decisions we make today will undoubtedly shape life in Utah 100 years from now,” Gov. Cox said. “I hope and pray we have the foresight, the wisdom and the courage to ensure safety and prosperity for the generations to come.”

Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson also addressed the 100 attendees gathered on the plaza of the south steps.

Following the remarks, the Farmington High School band played as Gov. Cox, President Adams, Speaker Wilson, Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matt Durrant, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and others climbed the Capitol steps to the cornerstone of the State Capitol. The officials then locked the time capsule and placed it into the stone of the southwest corner of the balcony.

Capsule items were collected by the Governor’s Office, House of Representatives, Senate, and Capitol Preservation Board. Capitol Curator Stephanie Angelides advised the precise contents of the capsule should remain secret so as not to tip off future Utahns, but generally the box included letters and video messages from elected officials, license plates, photos from cities and towns around the state, books and newspapers, COVID memorabilia and other items that describe Utah life in 2022. State archivists sealed the contents to protect them from moisture and contaminants.

Video of the time capsule ceremony is here. Photos are in the gallery.

