DNR enforcement actions for May 19

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cerro Gordo County

David J. Muth, Sr.

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Dubuque County

Jason Delaney; JR Recycling, LLC

Rescind and replace 2022-SW-07 with the following: comply with Iowa laws governing tire disposal and recycling; maintain accurate disposal and recycling records; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Hardin County

RAM Nutrient Applications, LLC

Ensure that all handling, transferring, and land application of manure is done in a manner that does not result in a manure discharge to a water of the state; develop and implement a Standard Operating Procedure detailing a plan for ongoing employee training related to manure handling, transferring and land application.

Polk County

William Kimberly Development Corp.

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.