PCH Technologies Expands Cybersecurity Practice through Partnership with SentinelOne
Our partnership with SentinelOne brings a new level of protection to our clients, leveraging cutting-edge AI and cloud-based security as part of our defense-in-depth strategy.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH Technologies is pleased to officially announce the expansion of its cyber practice through its partnership with SentinelOne, an autonomous AI endpoint security platform company. The SentinelOne MSSP partnership combines PCH Technologies' in-house cybersecurity expertise with SentinelOne’s Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Singularity Complete platform. In order to best protect its clients in the current cyber threat landscape, PCH Technologies is also leveraging SentinelOne’s Vigilance Respond 24x7 Managed Detection Response Security Operation Center (SOC) services.
SentinelOne Singularity XDR Complete platform is designed to offer extensive detection and response capability, providing PCH Technologies and its clients with centralized end-to-end visibility, powerful analytics, and automated responses throughout the complete technology stack. Singularity XDR gives PCH Technologies a consolidated and proactive security system to ensure safety. This will make it easier for PCH Technologies’ security team to identify and halt attacks before they can cause any harm to their clients’ organizations.
SentinelOne Vigilance Respond adds value by augmenting and reducing the load on the PCH Technologies security team by providing 24x7 Managed Detection and Response Security Operation Center services. The Vigilance Respond team is the human side to SentinelOne’s AI-based Singularity platform. The Security Operation Center is a 100% in-house, non-outsourced team of Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cybersecurity experts. The Vigilance Respond team reviews and documents every threat and escalates the threats that are critical to the PCH Technologies' security team.
"SentinelOne’s XDR Singularity Complete platform unifies endpoint protection with endpoint detection and response tied in with the SentinelOne’s Vigilance Security Operation Center experts to help prevent sophisticated attacks from succeeding, “says Timothy Guim, President and CEO of PCH Technologies. “Our partnership with SentinelOne brings a new level of protection to our clients, leveraging cutting-edge AI and cloud-based security as part of our defense-in-depth strategy.”
PCH Technologies MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) services combined with SentinelOne’s extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities are designed for new and existing clients who are looking for security operations to strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and to help prevent cyber-attacks from disrupting their organization.
About PCH Technologies
PCH Technologies is a SOC2 certified IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) with a strong focus on cybersecurity headquartered in the Philadelphia market. Founded in 1997 PCH Technologies has grown from a one-man operation to an award-winning IT and cybersecurity firm, serving clients locally, nationally, and internationally. With a team of highly experienced personnel, they pride themselves on keeping their clients’ systems safe and secure while demonstrating consistent professionalism by being on time and on budget. PCH Technologies was most recently ranked number 43 on Channel Futures 2021 MSP 501 Global List.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.
