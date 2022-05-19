MDA to Help MN Food Firms Shine at Chicago Trade Shows

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) “Minnesota Pavilion” will be traveling to Chicago for the National Restaurant Association Show/American Food Fair at McCormick Place May 21-24, 2022 and the overlapping Sweets & Snacks Expo also at McCormick Place, May 23-26, 2022.

The National Restaurant Association show is the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere. The American Food Fair portion – run by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture – provides U.S. food and beverage companies the opportunity to engage with thousands of buyers in the restaurant, lodging and foodservice industry.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is North America’s largest, most comprehensive global confectionery and snack event. Open only to those in the sweets and snacks trade, the show is unrivaled in new product launches, business-building solutions, and innovations in merchandising. The event features the biggest, brightest, latest, and greatest the candy and snack industries have to offer.

The MDA works with Minnesota food and beverage companies on business and market development. Our goal is to increase the use of Minnesota agricultural ingredients, create and protect jobs, and promote economic development in Minnesota’s agriculture and food sectors. Learn more about our New Markets Program and the Minnesota Pavilion at National Restaurant Association/American Food Fair.

Minnesota businesses headed to Chicago include:

The MDA will be hosting a Minnesota Reception for MN attendees of both shows on Monday, May 23, 2022.

