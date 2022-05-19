PA 913 Resurfacing Project Begins in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc, of New Enterprise, will begin tree trimming work on PA 913, beginning on Monday, May 23, in Liberty Township, Bedford County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin tree trimming and removal along Route 913 in the area of 6th Street. This work is anticipated to take approximately two days to complete. Once this work is completed the contractor will revisit this project later this construction season.



Other work that will take place within this contract are 2.35 miles of resurfacing on PA 913, from PA 26 to the Huntingdon County Line. Overall work includes resurfacing, ADA curb ramps, tree trimming and removals, guiderail and sign upgrades.



All work on this project will take place under daylight flagging operations. Delays are possible within the work area.



All work on this $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





