Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,391 in the last 365 days.

PA 913 Resurfacing Project Begins in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc, of New Enterprise, will begin tree trimming work on PA 913, beginning on Monday, May 23, in Liberty Township, Bedford County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin tree trimming and removal along Route 913 in the area of 6th Street. This work is anticipated to take approximately two days to complete. Once this work is completed the contractor will revisit this project later this construction season.

Other work that will take place within this contract are 2.35 miles of resurfacing on PA 913, from PA 26 to the Huntingdon County Line. Overall work includes resurfacing, ADA curb ramps, tree trimming and removals, guiderail and sign upgrades.

All work on this project will take place under daylight flagging operations. Delays are possible within the work area.

All work on this $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101


You just read:

PA 913 Resurfacing Project Begins in Bedford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.