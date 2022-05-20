Announcing the STS/Indy Batra Skoolcade Scholarship, Powered by Lenovo

STS EDUCATION has sponsored Skoolcade for many years and is glad to be back in person as the Title Sponsor for the event.

Indy has been involved with the community and schools of Ventura County for nearly three decades- it's an honor to recognize his contributions. Thanks to Lenovo for helping us award this scholarship.”
— Marc Netka, CEO, STS EDUCATION
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS EDUCATION is pleased to announce the STS/Indy Batra Skoolcade Scholarship, Powered by Lenovo- to be awarded to three winners of the Skoolcade game design competition at the Rio School District. As the lead sponsor of this event, STS EDUCATION is pleased to donate $5,000 and an additional $500 each to the top three winning teams, who will then compete in IndieCade in October. STS EDUCATION has sponsored Skoolcade for many years and is glad to be back in person as the Title Sponsor for the event.

"Indy Batra has been intimately involved with the community and schools of Ventura County for nearly three decades, and it's an honor to be able to recognize his contributions with this scholarship opportunity” said Marc Netka, CEO of STS EDUCATION. “Thank you, Lenovo for helping us award this scholarship to deserving Ventura County seniors."

Skoolcade is May 21, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Rio Vista Middle School and will feature the student-produced games and a Rocket League tournament running on Lenovo Legion gaming machines provided by STS. Skoolcade has a mission to advance and promote student coding throughout the region.

About STS EDUCATION
STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions, purpose-built-for-education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.

