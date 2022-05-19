Ducklings Early Learning Center Opens New Location in Chester County
Ducklings Early Learning Center opens it's newest location in Chester County. Ducklings' Great Valley opened it's doors to the Malvern community.
Our goal is to provide childcare of the highest quality to the community of Malvern. We are thrilled to open our doors and fill the school with laughter, love, and learning!”AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducklings Early Learning Center, a childcare and preschool education program, opened a brand new location in Great Valley on Monday, May 16. The Great Valley Ducklings Early Learning Center offers affordable childcare services and a wide variety of programs and activities for all children ages six weeks to five years old. Families can take advantage of drop-in care or full-time care for students depending on their needs.
— Megan Gardea
Ducklings places an emphasis on mind, body, heart, and family to encourage students to grow into well-rounded, community-oriented individuals. Their proprietary Here We Grow® Curriculum was designed by top education experts and combines data-driven research with Ducklings’ educators’ creative approaches. They also take each child’s individual learning style and needs into consideration to maximize their potential.
The new owner, Megan Gardea, commented, “Our goal is to provide childcare of the highest quality to the community of Malvern here at Ducklings Great Valley. We hire experienced teachers who instill a love of learning in the children under their care through purposeful play. We bring cutting-edge learning techniques to the children we serve while providing vigorous training for our staff members. This keeps us on the forefront and gives our families what they deserve: the very best in childcare. We are thrilled to open our doors and fill the school with laughter, love, and learning!”
The childcare center’s highly-trained educators use age-appropriate, multisensory activities to help children reach developmental milestones, build confidence and self-esteem, and have fun with their peers. Families are kept in the loop about their child’s developmental progress through a custom digital platform for easier accessibility and security.
The new Ducklings site is located at 105 Church Road, Malvern, PA 19355.
Families can submit their contact information to get in touch with a representative about details on classes, rates, and their curriculum.
For over 25 years, Ducklings has operated as a successful childcare program that has grown throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. By employing a consistent curriculum developed by early education experts, Ducklings strives to offer high-quality childcare and education for local communities.
