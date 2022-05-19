Three New Luxurious Condos in Houston, Texas to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Located in a modern and luxurious complex Open floor plans with abundant natural light Spacious bedrooms with bathroom suites High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows Bright, airy units with sleek design

Three units at The Mond, 5104 Caroline Street, will sell at auction this month via Concierge Auctions.

With only 20 luxury homes in The Mond, I know there will be a competitive auction to own one of these exclusive units.” — Listing Agent, Linda Spirtos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a modern floor plan and exquisite finishes, three units at The Mond, 5104 Caroline Street, will sell at auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Linda Spirtos of Douglas Elliman. The three condominiums are available for auction and are all selling with a reserve. Bidding is scheduled to be held on May 26th – June 1st via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"I am delighted to partner with Concierge Auctions to find the perfect buyers for these three magnificent condos. With only 20 luxury homes in The Mond, I know there will be a competitive auction to own one of these exclusive units,” stated listing agent, Linda Spirtos.

Designed by the internationally-renowned architecture firm, Perkins+Will, in collaboration with the interiors team, MaRS/Mayfield & Ragni Studio, the eight-story luxury mid-rise building will feature just 20 condominium residences. Each of these condominiums are designed with open layouts, sleek lines, and outdoor balcony features.

Located in the coveted Museum District, these spacious units feature custom-designed cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances. All three units include a generous master suite built for relaxation. From the modern open floor plan throughout the main part of the house to the spacious terrace, there is plenty of room to entertain or enjoy some peace and quiet. Cook an al fresco dinner on the built-in outdoor grill or soak away the day in the massive, freestanding master tub.. Energy-efficient windows flood the space with natural light, highlighting the warmth of the wood floor and natural stone. Meet the perfect marriage of modern design and classic comfort in this deluxe home, nestled in the cultural heart of Houston.

The pricing details for these luxurious condos include Unit 403 which is currently listed for $1.35 million, and is selling with a Reserve of $875,000; Unit 603 is currently listed for $1.495 million, with a Reserve of $999,000; and Unit 703 is listed for $1.675 million, with a Reserve of $1 million.

Enjoy the best that Houston has to offer right in your backyard from these thoughtfully designed, luxury condominiums. The Mond Units 403, 603 & 703 are available for showings daily 12-3PM and by appointment as well as for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 44 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.