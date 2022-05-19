PennDOT Issues Late May Update on Atherton Street Utility Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a late May update as Columbia Gas continues gas line relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College.

The week of May 23 will feature the following:

Columbia Gas expects lane shifts to continue between Logan Avenue and South Allen Street.

Roadway flaggers may be present at the Westerly Parkway intersection and throughout the construction zone assisting with traffic control.

Columbia Gas expects to work Monday through Thursday next week, but all work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds the public that work plans and locations may change as circumstances warrant. The continued patience of motorists is appreciated. Please use caution in work zones and build extra time into travel plans.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will begin later this year and will be similar to work done on the previous project.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included relocation of utilities, water, and sewer lines, along with drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, signal upgrades, new concrete median and paving.

