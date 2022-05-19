Local Nonprofits Tie Knot of Unity at Annual Luncheon of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County
South Florida nonprofits reaffirm their partnerships at “The Tie the Binds” Annual Luncheon of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County hosted representatives from over 100 local nonprofit philanthropies at their Annual Luncheon held at the Pelican Club, Jupiter, Florida. “The Tie That Binds,” luncheon gathering local charities and nonprofits around the theme of philanthropic partnerships.
The luncheon began with a mock rescue of the Salvation Army’s Area Commander, James Hall by Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Commander Grant Mann, the Executive Director of the National Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, who also served as the event’s keynote speaker. Apart from enjoying refreshments on the outdoor deck and a delicious afternoon meal overlooking the Jupiter lighthouse, guests were treated to the smooth sound of the Bstew Jazz Trio, and an inspirational video highlighting The Salvation Army’s current partnerships.
“I am honored to speak to you about the value of teamwork,” said Commander Mann. “While the U.S. Navy SEALS defend and serve our country worldwide, The Salvation Army humbly serves our citizens at home.” At the conclusion of his presentation that included a video-tour of the National Navy SEAL Museum, Advisory Board Chairman William Mikus, and luncheon MC and Board Vice-Chair Robert Bailey, presented Mann with a crystal bowl. “Thank you for your inspirational words and service,” said Major Hall. “As a courageous member of two SEAL Teams, we cannot imagine a more appropriate individual than yourself to speak to us on the value of partnerships!”
The luncheon concluded with short remarks by Dr. Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications for The Salvation Army who promised that each nonprofit attendee would be contacted in the weeks ahead to discuss potential areas of future collaborations. As a gesture of their willingness to enter philanthropic partnerships for the benefit of the Palm Beach County community, departing guests hung signed “The Tie the Binds” knot cards on a sailor’s rope held by Major Hall and Commander Mann.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, please call (561) 686-3530 or visit the organization’s Website: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.
