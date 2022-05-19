Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $3.2 Million to Expand Manufacturing in Okaloosa County

This investment will double the number of manufacturing jobs in Okaloosa County

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $3.2 million to Okaloosa County through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to expand roads, rail lines, and utility infrastructure at the Shoal River Ranch. Shoal River Ranch is an industrial mega site, and with this investment, it is expected to bring more than 11,000 jobs to the Okaloosa County region. This will more than double the current number of manufacturing jobs in the area, bringing more than 4,000 new jobs in manufacturing.

“Today’s grant will lay the foundation for a dramatic expansion of manufacturing in Okaloosa County,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is committed to expanding our industrial base and investments like this, as well as our strong support for skilled trades and workforce education, will help us achieve this goal.”

“DEO is proud to assist the Governor in his mission to stimulate job and business growth in Florida,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. “This funding will support economic development in Okaloosa County by creating available, ready-to-access sites for industrial development, which will have lasting impacts throughout the region.”

“The Shoal River Ranch Giga Site is a critical infrastructure project and the award made today is a difference maker,” said Chairman of the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, Mel Ponder“There is nothing else this size, with this much access to a major interstate, in the state of Florida. Future tenants will have access to people trained and led by our education system, our college system, and our transitioning military who are technically trained. Opportunities at this site will create thousands of jobs in multiple sectors, another great win as we diversify our local economy. This opportunity will be transformational for our area.”  

Shoal River Ranch Giga Site is located 7 miles east of Crestview with access to Interstate 10, Highway 90, and the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad which allows companies to have easy access to transportation routes. The site is projected to make an economic impact of over $47.6 million after infrastructure improvements are made.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc., and chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

