MPI | Magnetic Products, Inc. Awarded Best of Show at the 126th IAOM Annual Conference and Expo
(Left) MPI staff exhibitors, Kyle Rhodes, Vice President – Business Development, and (right) Frank Reda, Sales Manager – Americas, are presented with Best of Show for Intell-I- Mag® featured during the Product Showcase at the 126th IAOM Annual Conference
MPI’s newly patented technology, Intell-I-Mag®, receives prestigious Best of Show award during the Product Showcase at the 126th Annual IAOM Conference.
Thank you for the opportunity to present Intell-I-Mag at the 126th IAOM Conference and Expo, and we are honored to win the coveted prize for the best Product Showcase.”HIGHLAND, MI, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPI is proud to be awarded Best of Show at the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) 126th Annual Conference and Expo. During the Product Showcase, MPI demonstrated the newly patented, Intell-I-Mag®, which will change the way millers use magnetic separation equipment. Intell-I-Mag is the first intelligent magnet to self-monitor ferrous metal saturation in real-time and log system data.
“Thank you for the opportunity to present Intell-I-Mag at the 126th IAOM Conference and Expo, and we are honored to win the coveted prize for the best Product Showcase,” states Frank Reda, MPI Sales Manager – Americas. “We are committed to developing innovative solutions to magnetic separation equipment for the benefit of industry and society. We are grateful to be recognized by milling and allied trade professionals for this award and for the many good friendships that we have cultivated throughout the years of participation in the IAOM.”
Intell-I-Mag offers the milling industry and other food producers an effective method to improve their product quality and comply with ever increasing quality monitoring and reporting standards. Factory automation processes and product throughput are significantly improved when using Intell-I-Mag. Intell-I-Mag which will change the way millers use magnetic separation equipment.
About MPI | Magnetic Products, Inc.:
Based in Metro-Detroit Michigan, MPI designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to be complete metal and foreign contamination control solutions for food production and related industries. MPI’s safe and reliable equipment and service programs help customers minimize downtime and protect brand integrity. MPI leads the industry in customer service and innovation, continuously expanding its offerings to meet the needs of a dynamic marketplace. For more information visit www.mpimagnet.com.
