Mary E. Vandenack and the Vandenack, Weaver & Truhlsen firm are on the leading edge of law services and technology

Mary E. Vandenack, CEO & Founding Member of Vandenack, Weaver & Truhlsen, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Vandenack, Weaver & Truhlsen
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen offers businesses and owners a full range of legal services and we do so with the day's latest technology and genuine concern for your best interest. Your success is our priority and we are unwavering in our efforts to maximize your every outcome. Count on us to be there for you with farsighted legal thinking and friendly, proactive service.
Our areas of practice include: tax law, business services, litigation, trust & estates, business succession planning, construction law, real estate, employment law, health care law, intellectual property, franchise law, energy law, and asset protection planning.
At Vandenack Weaver in Omaha, Nebraska, we view ourselves as strategic partners with our clients. With extensive backgrounds in tax, business and litigation and years of experience working in large law firms throughout the Midwest, our lawyers can handle the most complex business issues with ease. We make it our mission to remain on the cutting edge of the legal profession.
Our firm has embraced technology as a way to streamline the legal process, and we now offer our clients access to legal forms and documents, information about their cases, blogs and additional resources directly through this website. These innovations allow our firm to capitalize on lower overhead and focus on delivering personalized solutions at an affordable cost.
Mary E. Vandenack joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Mary E. Vandenack discusses the newest offerings of Vandenack, Weaver & Truhlsen, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Mary E. Vandenack joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Mary E. Vandenack was amazing. The success of Vandenack, Weaver & Truhlsen is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Mary E. Vandenack on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Vandenack, Weaver & Truhlsen. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Mary E. Vandenack who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Mary E. Vandenack”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Mary E. Vandenack, CEO & Founding Member, Vandenack, Weaver & Truhlsen, A DotCom Magazine Interview