Intention Candlemaker Coventry Creations Turning Sales Into Donation to Planned Parenthood

5 limited edition candles - Liberation, Financial Freedom, Inner Justice, Empower, Unbounded Joy

$1 from each Awakening Goddess candle sold will go to Planned Parenthood.

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading intention candle manufacturer Coventry Creations continues to collect donations for Planned Parenthood through the sales of their limited edition Awakening Goddess candles. Released in March, the candles have been a big seller for the Michigan based business with a dollar from each candle sold going to help support the non-profit organization.

Heading towards $3,000 in collected donations so far, sales of Awakening Goddess have seen a steady increase since being introduced over two months ago. The five candles, “Empowerment,” “Financial Freedom,” “Liberation,” “Unbounded Joy,” and “Inner Justice,” share a female forward theme and were produced to coincide with Women’s History month. Their popularity extended their availability through Mother’s Day and now, with what looks like a major blow to women’s reproductive rights looming this summer, have settled in for an indefinite stay.

“Coventry Creations begins and ends with women,” said Jacki Smith, President and Co-Owner of Coventry Creations. “Our company was started by a woman, is run by women, and our customer base is overwhelmingly made up of women. So, supporting women and their rights is important to us – especially now when those rights are about to take a big hit.”

“We’ve always been very careful not to take anything for granted,” added Patty Shaw, Vice President and Co-Owner. “We know that there would be no Coventry Creations without the thousands of women who have supported us throughout the years. So, giving back through a great organization like Planned Parenthood allows us to show our thanks while helping a cause we truly believe in.”

Awakening Goddess candles are available at coventrycreations.com and at specialty retailers across the country.

About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations is the most well-known and respected intention candle maker in the world. For nearly 30 years, people have used our candles, oils, sprays, and other magical products as alternative solutions to everyday problems. Located in Ferndale, MI, we make all of our candles by hand using our own expertly formulated recipes and all-natural ingredients. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.

