Wishtree Technologies is honored to receive the 2022 Award for Top Developers

Wishtree recognized as one of the top IT & Development Companies again!

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishtree Technologies emerges yet again, as the winner of the Award for Top Developers. It has been Wishtree’s vision from the get-go to work towards disruptive technology transformation and digitizing business processes across verticals and industries. The award recognizes our relentless contribution to bringing about a digital revolution, strongly founded around custom software development.Founded by ex-Infosys employees Ravishankar Iyer and Dilip Bagrecha, Wishtree Technologies has solidified its presence in the custom software development industry. With a view to pursuing our limitless potential, we have recently expanded into new offices in both Pune and Ahmedabad.This 2022 Clutch award is a significant milestone for us that acknowledges our commitment to being a customer-centric organization, aiming for service excellence with deep-rooted work ethics.Dilip Bagrecha, Partner at Wishtree Technologies, shares his views on what it means for Wishtree to be recognized as one of the industry leaders."At Wishtree, we have always believed in taking a customer-first approach. Our priority has been to deliver beyond expectations and innovate at each stage of the customer engagement. We continue to be overwhelmed with the love and support our customers have shown so far, and we look forward to serving them with even better technologies, ideas, and initiatives. It is indeed an honor to be featured among the best - a testimony to our passion, dedication, and hard work."About Wishtree:Incorporated in 2011, Wishtree Technologies LLP has contributed to the digital journey of organizations like WHO, Xactly, UN, IAS, Rutgers University, Vodafone, and Vedanta, to name a few. Wishtree’s mission is to empower businesses of all types and sizes with the latest technology expertise and customer-centric approach. This value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for its customers. To learn more, please visit the company website