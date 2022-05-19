Two additional firms permitted to export seafood to EAEU

VIETNAM, May 19 -

Harvested tra fish at Cần Thơ City's Ô Môn District. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hiền

HÀ NỘI — Two more Vietnamese enterprises have been permitted to export seafood products to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS).

They are Hùng Cá Co and Vĩnh Hoàn Joint Stock Company – the country's two leading tra fish exporters, tienphong.vn cited the National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department as saying.

Some of the key export items to the EAEU market are frozen tra fish, fresh and frozen pangasius fillet that are produced in seafood facilities coded DL 126 and DL 500.

In line with this, the centres for the agro-forestry-fisheries quality assurance in Vietnamese localities have been assigned to grant certificates of quarantine for products coded DL 126, DL 500.

After several years of implementing the Việt Nam-EAEU FTA, most of Việt Nam's goods exported to the region are entitled to a zero per cent tax rate, experts said, adding that this is an advantage for Vietnamese businesses to expand their exports, especially agro-forestry- fisheries products, to Russia.

Despite global trade fluctuations and the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade turnover between the nation and EAEU during the 11-month period last year surged by 13.1 per cent to reach US$12.7 billion, according to the General Department of Customs.

In order to tap into the bloc more effectively, local firms should actively survey the market, participate in trade fairs and exhibitions, as well as selecting the proper form of transport to export amid escalating logistical costs, experts have advised. — VNS