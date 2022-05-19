Submit Release
Cyber Protect LLC Partners with Cyber Insurance Expert DataStream

Cyber Protect LLC

Cyber Protect LLC

Working together to protect your business in the cyber world.

— Cheyenne Harden
WARREN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Protect LLC (Cybersecurity Simplified) is happy to announce its partnership with DataStream Cyber Insurance. Through this partnership, Cyber Protect hopes to bring to its customers a level of expertise that is now needed in the cyber insurance market.

DataStream Cyber Insurance is an insurance broker that specializes in cyber liability insurance. They partner up with MSPs and other IT professionals, like Cyber Protect, to provide their customers help with the insurance side of cyber security. In addition to offering the best coverages at the best prices, they also provide critical support to customers post-incident and work with them pre-incident to make them more resilient.

“It’s a perfect match,” says DataStream CEO, Andy Anderson, “It’s also the first time this model has been set up in mass. Primarily because you need a license to discuss insurance, however, we figured out a model to divide the roles, and coordinate with IT experts and provide a much stronger overall experience.”

MSPs are often hired to help set up a company’s security—especially with small businesses. So, they typically know the account and systems better than anyone else, and they know what is and is not in place. They are often called upon to help the company complete its cyber insurance application.

About Cyber Insurance
Cyber liability insurance ensures that when the worst happens, you will have the best financial, legal, and technical support to get you back up and running again – and all for the price of a cup of coffee or two each day.

68% of small businesses had a cyber-attack last year. 47% had a ransomware attachment. The avg cost to remediate when an attack succeeded was over $505,000. For attacks that succeeded, 37% suffered financial loss, over 24% filed for bankruptcy, and 9.7% went out of business. Fortunately, over 89% with cyber insurance said it covered their losses. And 87% were happy they had it.

Cheyenne Harden
Cyber Protect LLC
+1 586-500-9302
info@cyberprotectllc.com
