Cyber Protect LLC Collaborates with SharkStriker to Leverage Their White-Labeled Cybersecurity Services
Cyber Protect LLC expands cybersecurity offerings to help businesses defend their networks.
Cyber Protect is super excited to enter into this partnership with SharkStriker as we find their comprehensive solutions to be of immense value for our customers.”WARREN, MICHIGAN, US, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SharkStriker, a prominent cybersecurity solutions provider, announced a new partnership with Cyber Protect LLC, a US-based cybersecurity services provider in Michigan. This partnership will focus on consolidating Cyber Protect LLC’s multiple security solutions into a single robust and white-labeled solution.
Cyber Protect LLC is a reputed cybersecurity service-providing company that has served tens and hundreds of clients since its establishment. It delivers end-to-end cybersecurity services to free its clients from all the day-to-day security hassle and enable them to focus on their business. To achieve this goal, the company uses several cybersecurity tools for various purposes, such as monitoring, incident management, vulnerability assessment, endpoint security, SIEM, etc.
Cyber Protect LLC was looking for a vendor to help them consolidate all these tools and solutions into one comprehensive solution but under their name. Hence, it teamed up with SharkStriker as a white-labeled partner to get a portal under its own name through which it can deliver SharkStriker’s end-to-end services.
“We are super excited to enter into this partnership with SharkStriker as we find their comprehensive solutions to be of immense value for our customers. Until now, we have been using numerous solutions fulfilling our specific needs. However, managing all the solutions was becoming a headache for our cybersecurity team, who were not able to focus on clients,” says Cheyenne Harden, CEO at Cyber Protect LLC. "We searched to find a vendor who can deliver exceptional services through a single white-labeled solution, we found SharkStriker. We believe that SharkStriker’s services have the potential to address all our clients' needs and deliver additional benefits, such as access to 24/7 SOC, automated incident response, machine-accelerated threat hunting and research, periodic security advisories, etc.”
To this, Mr. Kunal Popat, Co-Founder at SharkStriker, added, “We are equally excited to be a part of this collaboration. Our motto is to enhance cybersecurity at the global level. Hence, we always focus on delivering the best services to the end customers, be it under any name. Thus, we are constantly on the look to partner with anyone who needs our services. In this partnership, we aim to offer resiliency from all sorts of cyberattacks to Cyber Protect LLP’s clients.”
The benefits of this new partnership include.
Comprehensive cybersecurity services that are white-labeled to Cyber Protect LLC’s own portal
• Expanded services like fully Managed SIEM, EDR, MDR, XDR, Vulnerability Assessments, Penetration Tests, Firewall Monitoring and Assessments, and Compliance Management, all from a single vendor
• Access to additional services and benefits, such as 24/7 SOC, billing portal, customer management portal, periodic reports, threat advisory, etc.
• Solutions based on ORCA that covers detection, response, compliance, and awareness, basically everything
• Eliminating the hassle of managing multiple solutions to deliver comprehensive security
About SharkStriker
SharkStriker is a cybersecurity services providing company based in the USA. It is backed by a modern-day, tech-powered 24/7 SOC. The company offers its comprehensive services through its ORCA platform built with an adversarial mindset. It provides managed security services, including EDR, MDR, XDR, SIEM, VAPT, compliance, firewall, and cloud security. The range of compliance management expertise and services covers all the major international compliance standards, including NESA, PCI-DSS, ISO27001, NIST, and GDPR.
SharkStriker’s experts leverage the ORCA platform to detect and mitigate threats before they can become dangerous for business. AI and ML power the solutions to increase the speed of detection and incident response.
Learn more about SharkStriker at: https://sharkstriker.com/
About Cyber Protect LLC
Cyber Protect LLC is an American company that aims to simplify the cybersecurity landscape for small and medium businesses. It is dedicated to securing its customers’ sensitive data by implementing the proper hardware and software solutions. Covering all aspects of cybersecurity and delivering comprehensive security to its customers at an affordable price is Cyber Protect LLC's motto.
Learn more about Cybersecurity Solutions at: https://www.cyberprotectllc.com/
