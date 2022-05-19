Bluicity launches high reliability networked monitoring solution for logistics
BluTag uniquely assures data delivery, extreme tag density, and secure dynamic roaming, essential in logistics
With all the current challenges in supply chains, companies are looking for ways to manage risks, lower labor cost and reduce uncertainty.”GRIMSBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluicity Inc., a Canadian Software As A Service (SAAS) and Internet of Things (IOT) company focused on providing food and pharma supply chains with continuous live monitoring of products, announced today the launch of its BluTag managed IoT solution.
— Bob Burrows
“To improve product quality and reduce waste, solutions must be exceptionally reliable and always online with faultless data collection. Systems must support thousands of devices in a single zone and millions around the world with secure roaming” said Bob Burrows CEO of Bluicity. “BluTag provides the solution, from smart wireless sensors to cloud level tag management and data collection.”
The BluTag launch comes in the middle of Bluicity’s tenure as part of the latest cohort of ventures in the Supply Chain AI accelerator, a partnership between MaRS Discovery District and the Scale AI supercluster.
“It's about reducing costs, saving time, and improving safety and quality by letting AI handle dangerous, repetitive and tedious tasks within supply chains,” said Osh Momoh, chief technical advisor at MaRS.
To learn more about Bluicity and its solutions, visit www.bluicity.com
About Bluicity
Bluicity gives the entire supply chain actionable product visibility and 100% traceability of products, live, at every step. Bluicity solutions are proactive, providing immediate notifications to prevent spoilage, and increase profitability, product security, quality, and sustainability.
About MaRS
MaRS is North America’s largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startups and scale-ups tackling key issues in health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people — in Canada and around the world.
About SCALE AI
The Canadian supercluster specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), based in Montréal, SCALE AI acts as an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of AI and contributes to the development of a world-class Québec and Canadian AI ecosystem.
Funded by the federal and Québec governments, SCALE AI has nearly 120 industry partners, research institutes and other players in the AI field. SCALE AI develops programs aimed at supporting investment projects of companies that implement real-world AI applications, the emergence of future Canadian flagships in the sector, as well as the development of a skilled workforce.
