Bluicity joins supply chain AI accelerator withMaRS and Scale AI
Bluicity digitizes food and pharma logitics chains at the product level to reduce waste and costs and improve safetyGRIMSBY, ON, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluicity Inc., a Canadian SAAS and IoT company focused on providing food and pharma supply chains with continuous live monitoring of product shipments, announced today its participation in the MaRS and Scale AI Supply AI program.
“Bluicity is building a business that monitors perishable food and pharmaceuticals at the pallet or bin level, all the way through the logistics chain,” stated Bob Burrows, CEO of Bluicity. “We provide AI-powered solutions to help companies reduce waste and excess inventory.”
Bluicity is building a data collection system through whole segments of the logistics chains that will monitor millions of products continuously. Simultaneously, the technology will collect mountains of data that will use AI to optimize perishable goods logistics chains in real time.
“The Supply AI program is a fantastic opportunity for Bluicity at the right time,” says Burrows. “We are launching our initial product and building AI based services into our product roadmap and capabilities.”
“MaRS’ unique ecosystem of experts who specialize in growing tech and science-based startups is perfectly suited to partner with this cohort,” said Osh Momoh, chief technical advisor at MaRS . “It’s an exciting time to be working with Canada’s artificial intelligence community.”
At a time when there is an opportunity for AI to improve logistics locally and globally and Bluicity applies AI at scale to food logistics,operations, waste reduction and food security.
“The pandemic has exposed massive fault lines in our supply chains and this cohort of AI innovators are working overtime to solve many of these problems,” said Jon Dogterom, senior vice president of Venture Services at MaRS.
To learn more about Bluicity and its solutions, visit www.bluicity.com.
About Bluicity
Bluicity gives the entire supply chain actionable product visibility and 100% traceability of products, live, at every step. Bluicity solutions are proactive, providing immediate notifications to prevent spoilage, and increase profitability, product security, quality, and sustainability.
About MaRS
MaRS is North America’s largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startups and scale-ups tackling key issues in health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people — in Canada and around the world.
About SCALE AI
The Canadian supercluster specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), based in Montréal, SCALE AI acts as an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of AI and contributes to the development of a world-class Québec and Canadian AI ecosystem.
Funded by the federal and Québec governments, SCALE AI has nearly 120 industry partners, research institutes and other players in the AI field. SCALE AI develops programs aimed at supporting investment projects of companies that implement real-world AI applications, the emergence of future Canadian flagships in the sector, as well as the development of a skilled workforce.
