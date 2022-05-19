Smoove Xperience Welcomes World-renowned Tourism Speaker and Expert As Board Advisor

Internationally-recognised speaker and tourism expert Dr Peter Tarlow has joined US-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience Inc. as Board Advisor.

UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally-recognised speaker and tourism expert Dr Peter Tarlow has joined US-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience Inc. as Board Advisor. Tarlow specialises in the impact of crime, terrorism, and health on the tourism industry. He also lectures, consults, and writes about event and tourism risk management and its importance for economic well being through tourism.

Tarlow is a keynote speaker at major tourism conferences around the world. He has addressed large-scale U.S. government meetings for agencies such as The Bureau of Reclamation, The United States Center for Disease Control, The United States Park Service, and The International Olympic Committee.

In addition, Tarlow lectures and trains tourism professionals and security personnel in multiple languages on a wide range of current and future trends in the tourism industry. His tourism wellbeing work ranges from rural tourism to medical tourism and how tourism leads to greater economic development. Tarlow has organised tourism security conferences around the world, including the International Tourism Safety Conference in Las Vegas.

As a well-known author in the field of tourism security, Tarlow has authored numerous books and scholarly articles that have appeared in publications such as The Futurist, The Journal of Travel Research and Security Management. Among the many books and articles Tarlow has authored or co-authored include Tourism Security: Strategies for Effective Managing Travel Risk and Safety (2014), Sports Travel Security (2017), Tourism Safety and Security for the Caribbean (2021), and Personal Resilience in a Time of Pandemics (2021).

Tarlow is the founder and president of Tourism & More Inc. He is a member of International Editorial Boards for academic tourism around the world, such as Tourism (Zagreb, Croatia) and Sustainability (Switzerland). Tarlow served as the president of the Texas Chapter of the Travel and Tourism Research Association.

In 2019, Tarlow received the International Chiefs of Police highest civilian honour in recognition of his work in tourism security. In 2021, the United States Public Health Service awarded him its highest civilian medal, United States Public Health Service COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for his service in the fight against COVID-19 through tourism safety and security.

Tarlow notes that the tourism industry is poised for a major revival. After continuous lockdowns, many seek the freedom and joie de vivre of travel and travellers in an ever more complex world shall seek out twenty-four-hour seamless digital services as a means of rediscovering the joys of travel.

With well-being and safe travel being a priority for travellers in the midst of international tourism recovery, Tarlow’s expertise and vast experiences will contribute tremendously to Smoove Xperience’s focus on providing travellers with a safe, simple, and seamless travel experience. Travellers can easily get updated on the latest COVID-19 regulations through its travel portal when booking for a trip to their intended destination.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr Peter Tarlow as our Board Advisor," Smoove Xperience Inc. Chairman, Mr Francis Ong said. “His experience in aiding the tourism community with issues such as travel safety and security, economic development, and creative marketing will be invaluable to us as we grow our business and serve travellers in the post-pandemic era."

About Smoove Xperience Inc.

Smoove Xperience Inc. is a travel tech company focused on helping tourists plan, book and manage their trips through curated travel guides, user-generated content, itinerary planning tools, local deals and promotions via its AI-powered digital mobile app. Smoove Xperience Inc. founded in the U.S., is championing post-pandemic tourism for travellers from Asia, making travel simple and seamless — the way it should be. Check out the travel booking platform, www.goxperience.it.

For all corporate communications and partnership opportunities, please email us at corp@smoovex.net.