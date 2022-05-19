Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,149 in the last 365 days.

Sweden’s candidacy to the ITU-Council

SWEDEN, May 19 - The Swedish Government has the honour to present its candidacy for the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in the elections to be held during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest, Romania from 26 September to 14 October 2022.

The ITU has a crucial role to play in bridging the digital gap on a global scale. More than two and a half billion people currently lack connection to the internet on a regular basis. In an increasingly digitalised world, it is important that the international community supports the distribution of digital tools and skills.

If elected, Sweden will help to steer the ITU’s focus towards bridging the digital divide. Global connectivity and digital inclusion are of utmost importance and Sweden would like to see a stronger ITU in this area. As staunch supporters of multilateralism, we see the need for the ITU to ensure this so that all UN Members benefit from a rapid digital transformation and that no one is left behind.

You just read:

Sweden’s candidacy to the ITU-Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.