Sweden’s candidacy to the ITU-Council

SWEDEN, May 19 - The Swedish Government has the honour to present its candidacy for the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in the elections to be held during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest, Romania from 26 September to 14 October 2022.

The ITU has a crucial role to play in bridging the digital gap on a global scale. More than two and a half billion people currently lack connection to the internet on a regular basis. In an increasingly digitalised world, it is important that the international community supports the distribution of digital tools and skills.

If elected, Sweden will help to steer the ITU’s focus towards bridging the digital divide. Global connectivity and digital inclusion are of utmost importance and Sweden would like to see a stronger ITU in this area. As staunch supporters of multilateralism, we see the need for the ITU to ensure this so that all UN Members benefit from a rapid digital transformation and that no one is left behind.