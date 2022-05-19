Making Restaurants Better Event by Let’s Talk Womxn, American Culinary Federation, and Andrew Zimmern

Let's Talk Womxn "Make Restaurants Better" Dinner and Discussion event flyer

Dinner and Discussion at Vermilion Restaurant on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 6pm to 9pm

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Talk Womxn, an action led movement of 600+ women restaurant owners across the nation, is delighted to partner with Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, to present a panel discussion with the American Culinary Foundation and celebrated food personality Andrew Zimmern on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm CST at Vermilion restaurant, located at 10 W Hubbard in Chicago. This event features a gourmet dinner by five Chicago Let’s Talk Womxn restaurateurs and a lively panel discussion, embodying their collaborative Let’s Talk Womxn model.

The panelists include:

• Andrew Zimmern, apart from his award-winning TV celebrity (Bizarre Foods, Zimmern List, What’s Eating America, Family Dinner) is a social justice advocate who is both on a mission to share cultures and passionate about his philanthropic activist endeavors.

• Rohini Dey, Ph.D., whose first love is policy, brings her World Bank, McKinsey, economist, immigrant, and restaurateur lens alongside the voices of 600 Let’s Talk Womxn owner-operators, the action movement she founded.

• Kimberly Brock Brown, has decades of being a minority chef and business owner under her belt and has now tasked herself with taking on the helm of 16,000 chefs to steer the American Culinary Federation to a more progressive future.

The panel will provide insightful discussion focused on opportunities to “Make Restaurants Better” including those related to policy, business, women’s issues, and solutions to help strengthen the restaurant industry. The discussion will be moderated by Sysco’s vice president and chief diversity officer, Adrienne Trimble. “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Let’s Talk Womxn again,” said Trimble. “Sysco fully supports Let’s Talk Womxn’s commitment to addressing the obstacles women restaurant owners face, and I look forward to moderating what will be a fascinating discussion with some of the industry’s top trailblazers.”

“As industry demand recovers, restaurants continue to face significant challenges, and women entrepreneurs are often hit the hardest," says Rohini Dey, Ph.D., founder Let’s Talk Womxn & Vermilion. “Let's Talk Womxn is our action movement to boost each other. Ours is a unique collaboration model, where everything we raise or do benefits our women operators directly. I look forward to our no-holds-barred discussion on solutions to better our industry.”

The panel event will be live-streamed at https://www.instagram.com/letstalkwomxn.

The dinner at this event is by five leading Chicago Let’s Talk Womxn restaurateurs: Deann Bayless of Frontera Grill; Sarah Stegner of Prairie Grass Café; Julia Shell of The Albion Manor; Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies; and Rohini Dey, Ph.D. of Vermilion.

This Making Restaurants Better event is in Chicago on May 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm CST at Vermilion located at 10 West Hubbard Street. Tickets for the panel and dinner are available at www.LetsTalkWomxn.com. This event is hosted by Let’s Talk Womxn and is sponsored by Sysco, the American Culinary Federation, and SpotOn.

About Let’s Talk Womxn:

Let's Talk Womxn is an action-led movement of 600+ women restaurateurs founded mid-2020 by Rohini Dey, Ph.D. It is now in 13 cities, across women entrepreneurs in food and drink, and nourished by 2-4 Cohost women restaurateurs in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee. Everything Let's Talk Womxn does is out-of-hide by women owners to boost each other, combine strength, collaborate, and generate visibility for each other. You can see more on these segments (Today Show, Good Morning America, WGN NewsNation), or on www.letstalkwomxn.com. Let's Talk Womxn was lauded in the Top 50 Power List NRN within months of inception. They have spoken across sectors, across countries, and within corporations to share the unique model of "collaboration by competitors" for women's empowerment applies to both entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. Because LTW deliberately has no bureaucracy or overheads, all support and revenue flows directly to its women business owners. www.LetsTalkWomxn.com

