Dorothy A. Wyatt’s Masterpiece For Children Is Being Applauded For Its Compelling Writing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Suitable for kids aged 2-7, this book is a fascinating read that takes young kids on a young squirrel's enjoyable and sometimes hard journey.
[Towson, Maryland] dated [1st September 2021]: “The Adventure of Harwood Squirrel” is a new masterpiece by well-known elementary school teacher, vice-principal and county-wide specialist/supervisor of early childhood curriculum development and implementation in the County’s schools.
It depicts the story of a young squirrel “Harwood” who lives with his brother “Garwood”, in a small wood. Their easy life near the woods became difficult once their sweet lady owner leaves her house. They start looking for seeds while fending off dogs and a big yellow truck. What happens next constitutes the rest of Harwood’s amazing journey that comes with loads of morals that children will certainly relate with.
One of the early readers of the book from LitPrime Solutions LLC says, “This a roller-coaster adventure that just took my boy on an amazing ride. It helped bring out different emotions in my boy, but in the end, it was all worth it. The illustrations by Ivan Earl Aguilar are just mind-boggling and makes for an easy read, just as the cover of the book says. Harwood is probably my son’s favorite character right now!”
“The Adventure of Harwood Squirrel” is currently available on Amazon and has been generating quite a buzz. It is also available as an audiobook for children who are visually impaired.
About The Book
“The Adventure of Harwood Squirrel” is a children's book by Dorothy Wyatt that will take readers on a one-of-a-kind journey with a motivational and loveable character in Harwood.
Annika Zayne
