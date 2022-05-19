Submit Release
Governor Newsom Deploys Additional Firefighting Resources to New Mexico to Combat Multiple Large-Scale Fires

SACRAMENTO – As unfavorable conditions continue to fuel dangerous wildfires across New Mexico, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of additional firefighting resources to help combat several dangerous wildfires. This is following the deployment of California firefighting support sent to New Mexico on April 30.

Responding to a request from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor Newsom directed the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to send the additional resources, which entail three strike teams, comprised of 15 Cal OES fire engines (Type 3 and Type 6) and 55 personnel. 

Type 3 and Type 6 engines are the most used engines for wildland urban interface fires and are known for their off-road capabilities.

In total, California has now sent five strike teams to New Mexico from the following agencies: San Diego, El Cajon, San Miguel, Chula Vista, Ontario, Victorville, Chino Valley, Apple Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, West Covina, Compton, Orange, Escondido, Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Fullerton, Laguna Beach, Orange County, and a hand crew from Santa Barbara. 

Strong winds and dry conditions are contributing to massive wildfires burning throughout New Mexico. The largest of those fires, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has burned more than 301,000 acres and is 34 percent contained. The Cerro-Pelado Fire has burned more than 45,000 acres and is 74 percent contained, while the Bear Trap Fire climbed above 17,100 acres and is 28 percent contained. 

Cal OES continues to monitor operations in New Mexico and requests for additional EMAC assistance. EMAC, which includes the participation of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is a nationally recognized mutual-aid system that provides the foundation for states to request and send resources across their borders when impacted by a disaster.

For more information on the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, follow this link.

