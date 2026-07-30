Governor Newsom deploys elite wildfire team to Washington State as western fires surge

This deployment marks the first time a CAL FIRE Incident Management Team has been mobilized to Washington State under the Northwest Compact Agreement. It reflects how California’s sustained investments in modern firefighting tools, aircraft, and year‑round staffing have positioned the state to support other communities while maintaining strong protections at home.

The team will provide incident leadership on the Sinlahekin Fire, which ignited from a lightning strike on Sunday, July 26, roughly 12 miles west of Tonasket in the Sinlahekin Valley, an area known for its steep, rugged terrain. In just three days, the fire has grown to more than 8,500 acres, driven by dry grass and timber, rolling boulders, falling dead trees, and rocky ledges that have kept firefighters from engaging the blaze directly in some areas. Forecasters expect windier conditions in the days ahead, which could push the fire further and limit the use of aircraft dropping water and retardant.

The Northwest Compact is a longstanding mutual aid agreement among participating states and provinces that strengthens wildfire response through the sharing of personnel, equipment, and resources when local capabilities are exceeded. The agreement ensures jurisdictions can quickly provide assistance during periods of elevated wildfire activity while maintaining readiness within their own states.

CAL FIRE maintains six Type 1 All‑Hazard/Complex Incident Management Teams, which are specialized leadership teams trained to run the largest and most complicated emergencies. These teams coordinate everything on a major incident: firefighting operations, planning, logistics and supplies, finance, public information, and safety.

This summer, a CAL FIRE Incident Management Team and strike teams have supported multiple states across the West as they face their own severe fire seasons, while the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has deployed additional resources and experts through established mutual aid and emergency management agreements. These deployments have included on‑the‑ground firefighting, urban search and rescue support, and recovery planning, alongside continued coverage for communities here at home.

“Wildfires do not recognize boundaries, nor does our shared commitment to helping one another,” said CAL FIRE Director, Chief Joe Tyler. “Our Incident Management Teams are among the most experienced in the world, and we are proud to support our partners in Washington as they work to protect lives, communities, and natural resources.”