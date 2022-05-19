Oakland Schools Technical Campuses Partner with Arizona College of Nursing
We continue to see a high demand for new nurses and this pathway ensures OSTC Health Science students can easily transition to the next step of their education”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakland Schools Technical Campuses (OSTC) have entered into an agreement with the Arizona College of Nursing in Southfield. As part of a unique partnership, students who successfully complete OSTC’s Health Sciences program and meet Arizona College of Nursing’s requirements will be accepted into the nursing program. Students can earn a Bachelor of Science (BSN) degree in three years or less with qualifying transfer credits.
— Chris Chavez, Arizona College of Nursing
“This new agreement with OSTC opens up opportunities for students to earn a degree and prepare for a career in nursing,” said Chris Chavez, Executive Director of Academic Operations, Arizona College of Nursing, Southfield campus. Qualifying OSTC students will have priority admissions, and our team will assist transferring students through the admissions process from start to finish. We continue to see a high demand for new nurses and this pathway ensures OSTC Health Science students can easily transition to the next step of their education”.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the median annual wage for registered nurses is more than $77,000. They project that the employment of registered nurses will grow an average of nine percent over the next decade, equaling nearly 200,000 openings annually until 2030.
The State of Michigan projects a nearly 10 percent growth rate for registered nurses through 2028, equaling more than 6,500 annual openings.
“We’re excited to announce this partnership with Arizona College of Nursing,” said Oakland Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson. “We work continuously to identify opportunities that further develop the talents of our students. This agreement makes it possible for students enrolled in our OSTC Health Sciences program to seamlessly progress into for students enrolled in our OSTC Health Sciences program to seamlessly progress into a rewarding career in nursing.”
Interested students can visit www.ostconline.com/contact orwww.arizonacollege.edu/southfield-michigan-nursing-school to learn more about the program.
Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their
lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of
Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing
Education. The BSN program is offered at 13 campuses across 8 states and is designed
to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing
campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education
Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting
agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn