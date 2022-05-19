Rive Music Video Promotion and Distribution presents: Gospel Artist Susie M - Out to Uplift the World

Susie M., Gospel artist Susie M., Gospel artist Susie M., Gospel artist Susie M., Gospel artist Susie M., Gospel artist

Rive Music Video Promotion and Distribution presents: Susie M, UK Gospel Artist With Goal of Uplifting the World

I discovered and became a lover of Gospel music. As lover and follower of Christ Jesus, I decided to use my talent to glorify Him.” — Susie M, Gospel artist

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susie M. is a Gospel artist who is releasing new music to help and uplift the world. Suzie M is originally from the English speaking region of Cameroon, Buea, but currently resides in London, UK. Music has been a part of this artist's life since her childhood. At the tender age of six, Susie M. was appointed the lead singer of the children’s Sunday school choir at her local church. “From then on, I discovered and became a lover of Gospel music. As a lover and follower of Christ Jesus, I decided to use my talent to glorify Him.”

Susie M’s previous releases reached fans across the UK. However, her latest release “Jesus Is Alive”, is spreading like only the Gospel can as it is being aired on various radio stations around the world. “Jesus is Alive” is currently playing on “LA Radio” in Montreal, Canada , WBRJ- LPFM 97.3 in Louisana, USA, PRZ FM in London, UK, “Radio Predication” in Blois, France, and “Adonai Radio Cast “ in Melbourne, Australia. In broadcast, “Jesus is Alive” is receiving airplay from The Chubb Show OKTV Germany, Boomer TV on Roku WW and No More Dirty TV in the US, among many other platforms well known for featuring the latest in new music videos from all genres, including Positive Value and Gospel.

The music video for “Jesus Is Alive” has now hit North America and the artist is utilizing all profits to further support and spread her music ministry. For Susie M, “God keeps me going at all times, and with Him, all things are possible”. This up-and-coming Gospel artist walks the talk and sings her heart out in each new release. She is following her true calling and hopes her music will not only glorify God, but that it will help and benefit all who listen. As an international Gospel artist, she relies heavily upon Facebook to stay connected. Stay up to date on the latest news and more new music at Susie M Gospel Music; https://www.facebook.com/susiemgospelmusic as this artist is on a beautiful mission to use her voice and uplift the world.

Jesus Is Alive - Susie M