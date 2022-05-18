Kevin Mahaffey Honored With Prestigious Invitation
Cleveland, Ohio Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Mahaffey has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://annuity.com. Kevin now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.
Kevin Mahaffey, President of Mahaffey Financial LLC, has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. A proponent of safety and guarantees as part of a comprehensive retirement plan, he works with clients who are either approaching or in retirement, protecting and growing retirement funds and generating funds that will last their entire lifetime. The cornerstones of his approach are education, offering options, and client choice.
Kevin graduated with a BA in Business from Baldwin Wallace University in 1992 and holds his Life and Health licenses in Ohio and Pennsylvania. He lives in the Cleveland, Ohio, area with his wife and two sons and enjoys traveling, golfing and fishing. He is active in the community as a youth sports coach. He has also assisted senior citizens as a trained/certified volunteer providing free tax preparation through the AARP Tax-Aide program.
