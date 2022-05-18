Brian Swerdlow Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor
Schaumburg, Illinois Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationSCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Swerdlow has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Brian is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.
Brian is the Founder and CEO of Anchor Financial Advisors, LLC. He specializes in designing and customizing targeted plans for those seeking a better lifestyle. Brian works closely with his clients in order to maximize their income to ensure their money works as hard and smart as they did to provide the highest potential return. Brian’s passion is developing unique strategies for individuals and couples at all economic levels in order to help them attain their financial goals and most importantly establish financial peace of mind. Through a very hands-on experience, Brian helps our clients achieve objectives such as maximum yields with minimum risk, safety of assets, protection of life savings, and reduction of taxes. Brian also believes that something as important as your financial plan deserves personal attention and goes above and beyond with each case. In addition, Brian holds a series 65 securities license and is a fiduciary advisor for investment advisor clients. He has the highest legal and ethical duty to always act in the very best financial interest of the client even if it means reduced or no compensation.
Brian first entered the financial industry over 30 years ago as an options trader, trading foreign currencies at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He then spent time as a Financial Consultant for Merrill Lynch in Chicago before branching out on his own so that he can utilize his expertise to provide more personalized and individually customized services to his clients. Since then he has been able to help hundreds of families and individuals achieve their financial and retirement goals.
Brian Swerdlow
Anchor Financial Andvisors
+1 (847) 604-0090
brian@anchorfinadv.com