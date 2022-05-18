Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2000 Block of Savannah Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the 2000 block of Savannah Place, Southeast.

At approximately 4:18 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Noel Prince Nicol, of Silver Spring, MD.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jordan Jones, of Silver Spring, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.