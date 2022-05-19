Submit Release
Rive Music Video Promotion and Distribution presents: Your Upgrade to the Next Sentry in RnB

"Be Over" by Sentury - Accepted to MTV/ BET

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rive Music Video Promotion and Distribution presents: RnB Upgrade to the Next Sentry

Welcome to the next Sentury. The new energy and reinsurgence of RnB! Provided to you by the high energy stage show and pristine vocals of Sentury. Sentury is a new R&B group that is exploding on the music scene. Their debut single "Be Over" fuses soulful R&B harmonies with a mesmerizing hook. Sentury consists of: CJ, Leo, AJ, and Rico. Their signature sound, unique choreography, and compelling stage performance is leaving audiences captivated coast to coast. The members of Sentury came together with one purpose; to please the ear with their unique harmonies.

Manipulating the strong bass of R&B, the cool tones of jazz, and the explosive animation of Pop, Sentury has taken music to another level! The energy of Sentury is a signature within itself and everything they offer is something everyone can appreciate. "Be Over" is far from over as this video is gaining attention across the country, as evidenced by recently being accepted by MTV/ BET. Music is a gift for the ear as well as for the soul, so allow CJ, Leo, AJ, and Rico to upgrade you to the next Sentury!

Sentury - Be Over

