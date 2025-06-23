Bigg Baggz Drops Explosive New Music Video '50K' – A Testament to Grit and Triumph

Bigg Baggz, American Rap and Hip-Hop Artist Bigg Baggz, American Rap and Hip-Hop Artist Bigg Baggz, American Rap and Hip-Hop Artist Bigg Baggz, "50k" cover art Bigg Baggz & Friends Festival - Car, Truck, and Bike Show - July, 2025

NC's Own Bigg Baggz Drops Explosive New Music Video for Single "50K" – A Testament to Grit and Triumph

Came out da slums, ate out the trenches!” — Bigg Baggz, American Rap and Hip-Hop Artist

NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina’s own Bigg Baggz is back with a banger, releasing his highly anticipated music video for the single "50K", a hard-hitting anthem that encapsulates his journey from the streets of Brickyard to the spotlight. Directed with raw energy and cinematic style, the "50K" video is a bold declaration of Baggz’s resilience, hustle, and unmatched presence in the game of rap.

Bigg Baggz’s journey was forged in the streets, a story of grit and determination. The artist shares; "Came out da slums, ate out the trenches!" Raised under the wing of his grandfather; a local DJ, Baggz was immersed in music from childhood. By age 14, he was spinning records at parties, learning the art of DJ'ing and the power of music to unite communities. Influenced by hip-hop legends like Master P, 2Pac, Biggie, and Jeezy, Baggz began freestyling at only 16, earning respect for his raw talent and authentic delivery. His early hustle—selling candy, etc., to make money—never dimmed his passion for music, which quickly became his outlet for storytelling and more importantly, for survival.

Baggz’s breakthrough came in 2002 with his first studio session alongside his cousin, producer Mark Sparks, known for collaborations with Anthony Hamilton and K-Ci & JoJo. This session birthed tracks for the project 'Cackalack Raw'. Later, as part of the group 'Woodland Mafia', Baggz released the soon to be classic 'Streetwork', building a loyal following through grassroots promotion and his electrifying performances. The artist's 2016 solo mixtape 'Only Trust God' solidified his place in the game, with standout singles like "Only Trust God" and "Trap Life".

The track "50K" is a high-octane banger that showcases Baggz’s signature style—gritty lyricism, infectious hooks, and a relentless drive to succeed. Lines like “You wanna book me gone cost you a 50, just got da coup and it came with the digi, nobody do it like me" reflect his unapologetic confidence and hustle. The song’s production, paired with Baggz’s commanding delivery, captures the very essence of his come-up from the trenches to the top.

The music video for "50K" amplifies the track’s energy, blending vivid visuals of street life with Baggz’s larger-than-life persona. Shot with a cinematic edge, the video showcases his roots in North Carolina while highlighting his rise as a force in hip-hop. From urban backdrops to sleek, high-energy scenes, the video is a visual is a bold anthem of ambition, and love letter to his journey.

Fans can catch Bigg Baggz live this summer at the Stanly County Fair Association's Bigg Baggz and Friends Car Truck and Bike Festival in Albemarle, NC, on July 12, 2025. For a deeper look into his story, witness the rise of a true hip-hop storyteller in his mini-documentary on YouTube, which chronicles the artist's rise from Brickyard to the mic, and why he is determined to elevate others through his music.

Don't miss a beat, stay updated with Bigg Baggz’s latest releases and performances at www.biggbaggz.com, and on TikTok: @bigg.baggz, Instagram: @bigg4baggz, Twitter/X: @biggbaggz, Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559260444635 and YouTube: youtube.com/@biggbaggz.



About Bigg Baggz

From the streets of Brickyard, North Carolina, to the studio, Bigg Baggz has transformed adversity into artistry. His music, rooted in authenticity and resilience, continues to inspire fans worldwide. With "50K," Baggz proves he’s not just a rapper—he’s a movement.

For Booking and media inquiries, contact Good x Evil Management at: goodxevilmgmt@gmail.com.

Bigg Baggz - "50K" - Official Music Video (Shot by BuckTV)

