Nyki Lindsay King Releases Powerful Message and Video for the World - 'Running Out of Time'

Canadian Artist Nyki Lindsay King Releases Powerful Message and Music Video for the World - “Running Out of Time”

‘Running Out of Time’ is about waking up to the world’s struggles and doing something about it,” Nyki says. “I want my music to inspire people to face challenges with courage and love.” — Nyki Lindsay King

MONTREAL, CANADA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed solo artist Nyki Lindsay King, a multi-talented musician from Montreal, Canada, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest music video, "Running Out of Time" via Curtain Call Records. The powerful visual showcases Nyki’s signature blend of Funk, Soul, R&B, and Reggae, delivering a sincere and dynamic performance that is more than a music video, it is a heartfelt plea for hope and change in a troubled world.

“‘Running Out of Time’ is my call to action,” Nyki shares. “It’s about recognizing the world’s pain and choosing to fight for something better with love and purpose.” “Running Out of Time” is a stirring reflection on society’s struggles, blending passionate lyrics with Nyki’s dynamic vocal delivery. Lines like “I’m running out of time. And I’m trying to save a life. We’ve been holding onto light. It’s the hardest to face.” capture his urgency to inspire healing and unity. “‘Running Out of Time’ is about waking up to the world’s struggles and doing something about it,” Nyki says.

“I want my music to inspire people to face challenges with courage and love.” The video amplifies the track with a message portraying society on the edge of collapse through its vivid imagery and emotional depth. Nyki’s ability to channel real-life experiences make this release impactful and moving.

Nyki’s musical journey began in 1983 under the mentorship of his father, Eric George Lindsay, a renowned Studio One reggae artist known for the classic "Rasta Nah Run." At just seven years old, Nyki took the stage alongside his brothers as part of "The Kings Brothers," performing with reggae legends such as Ken Boothe, Alton Ellis, John Holt, U-Roy, and Paula Clarke. These early experiences shaped Nyki’s passion and laid the foundation for his eclectic and soulful sound.

Drawing inspiration from musical icons like Eddie Vedder, Kurt Cobain, and Chester Bennington, Nyki has crafted a sound that is both unique and versatile. His music, often compared to bands like Linkin Park, Three Days Grace, and Our Lady Peace, seamlessly weaves raw emotion with skillful instrumentation. As a guitarist, songwriter, and lyricist, Nyki pens every note and word, creating songs that reflect real-life strife, and aims to inspire and uplift his audience.

"Running Out of Time" is a testament to Nyki’s artistry, blending introspective lyrics with infectious melodies. The music video captures the essence of his storytelling, offering a glimpse into the authenticity that defines his work. With each new track, Nyki continues to effortlessly navigate and blend diverse musical styles while staying true to his mission of connecting with his listeners through shared human experiences.

Nyki Lindsay King is brimming with talent and heart, and "Running Out of Time" is poised to captivate audiences around the world. The song is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer. The music video is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Re_TrB91IeY, OKTV - Germany - The Chubb Show, NC - The Chubb Show App, ROCK Tv Mix - Roku, The Plowzone Radio Show/ The Plowzone Video Show - Roku, Otel Music Videos - Roku, IGMPTV - Roku - Apple - Amazon fire, ‘My Music Video Channel’ - Saorsa TV Network - Roku, Music World TV - Roku, Blank Tv, Blast Media 247 - Blast Music 247, WCCA TV / Video Jam and on The WeMix Music Video Pool.

Experience Nyki Lindsay King’s “Running Out of Time” and join his mission for change today! Follow Nyki online at www.curtaincallrecords.com, Instagram: instagram.com/nyki_lindsay_king, TikTok: tiktok.com/@nlkmusic, and Facebook/ Meta: facebook.com/NYKILKING, and YouTube: youtube.com/@RebornLegacyLindsayKing.

Nyki Lindsay King - Running Out Of Time - Official Music Video

