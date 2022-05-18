$5 million from state’s medical marijuana program transferred to veterans fund

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) transferred $5 million in funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC). This marks the third transfer to date for a total of $13,978,820.

Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, known now as Article XIV. The amendment includes a provision requiring that fees and taxes generated by the medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, be transferred to the MVC for health and care services for military veterans. Article XIV states that medical marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries will be taxed at a rate of 4%. Since dispensary sales began in October 2020, more than $335 million in sales have occurred.

“Today, patients are being served by more than 180 dispensary facilities in Missouri – a 20% increase from last fall,” said Lyndall Fraker, Director of the Section of Medical Marijuana Regulation with DHSS. “We are happy to see the veterans served by MVC continue to benefit from these contributions.”

"MVC will use these new funds for increasing support for Missouri veterans and veteran operations across seven facilities statewide,” said Paul Kirchhoff, Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director.

The next scheduled transfer will occur in early fall 2022.

To monitor the continued progress of the licensed facilities, visit the Facility Data and Reports webpage.

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo.