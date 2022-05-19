Fight hair loss, wrinkles; shop climate-change values; MedTech, edu, consumer startups pitch -- streaming live 25 May

ShowStoppers and Keiretsu logos

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five startups will pitch for funding from investors and coverage by journalists during a press conference that streams live, online, Wednesday, 25 May 2022, starting at 11 am EDT.

ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, and Keiretsu Forum SoCal, https://www.k4socal.com/, will introduce:

• Advanced Medical Device Technologies, https://advancedmdt.com/ -- Disruptive medical technologies that improve patient safety, reduce costs and enhance outcomes -- warming intravenouse fluids, packed red blood cells and frozen plasma; an all-in-one respirator/ventilator; and disinfection units that eradicate COVID 19 and other viruses.

• Charlot BioSciences, https://www.cbio.io/ -- Ensuring that gene therapy works as expected with CellPhoresis®, analytical equipment that uses machine vision, edge computing and novel separation science techniques.

• Domain-U, https://www.domain-u.com/ -- An experiential training and eLearning platform with on-demand, "learn by doing" interactivity -- to help companies improve employee recruitment, success, revenues.

• Softly, https://www.shoppingsoftly.com/ -- A search and recommendation engine that works on any shopping site, making it easy for shoppers to support climate change, human rights and personal values.

• Yuva Biosciences, https://www.yuvabio.com/ -- Restoring mitochondrial function to fight aging -- hair loss, skin wrinkles, fertility, menopause.

Each company presents for five minutes, followed by breakout rooms for one-on-one questions.

The startups are mentored by ShowStoppers partner Keiretsu Forum SoCal, a region within Keiretsu Forum, a worldwide network of 3000+ accredited investors in 64 chapters, with capital, technology, talent, resources and deal flow that to date has invested more than $1B USD into seed, early-stage and late-stage companies, led by healthcare and medical devices, consumer products, and environmental and emerging technologies.

For Keiretsu Forum Southern California information, please contact Cindy Fraley, mailto:hello@k4socal.com, +1 949-899-4849.

To register to attend from any desktop, smartphone, notebook or tablet, anywhere on the planet, journalists may contact Steve Leon, partner, ShowStoppers, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.