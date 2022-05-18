"Broken Windows, Broken Business" Bestselling Business Book Chosen One of Best Books to Read 2022 By LA Times/USA Today

Broken Windows, Broken Business is inspired, impactful and important.” — Praised Stephen R. Covey, acclaimed business author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best-selling business book “Broken Windows, Broken Business” by Michael Levine has been selected as “one of the best books to read in 2022" by both the L.A. Times and USA Today; it was announced recently via Amazon.com.

Originally first published in 2006, the book was reissued last year with new and revised information giving readers approximately 25% new content.

"Broken Windows, Broken Business” has been frequently cited as one of the most influential business books of the last decade. It is currently being taught in all 25 of the top business schools in America.

Praised by the New York Times, Psychology Today Magazine, Harvard Business Review, and others, its focus is on the concept of little details having a significant impact on business. It was modeled after the broken windows theory of criminology first created by professor James Q Wilson back in August of 1982.

Praised Stephen R. Covey, author of the business classic, "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People", said, “Broken Windows, Broken Business is inspired, impactful and important.”

Social psychologists and criminologists agree that if a window was broken and left unrepaired, the rest of the windows will soon be broken, and the perception will arise that crime in the neighborhood is out of control. The same principle applies in business. In this important book, author Michael Levine offers compelling evidence the problems in business, large and small, typically stem from inattention to tiny details.

Bill Gates was so impressed with the book, he gave it to his entire leadership team for reading and implementation.

For additional information on the “Broken Windows” book, go to – www.BrokenWindowsBook.com.