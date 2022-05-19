'THE QUIET EPIDEMIC' DOCUMENTARY ABOUT LYME DISEASE TO HAVE U.S. PREMIERE ON MAY 27 AT MAMMOTH LAKES FILM FESTIVAL
THE EXPOSE ABOUT LYME DISEASE WON A TOP 20 AUDIENCE AWARD AT HOT DOCS 2022 THIS MONTH AFTER ITS WORLD PREMIERE
The Quiet Epidemic investigates repeated failures by the CDC to warn the public about the dangers of Lyme disease, improve testing and provide effective treatment.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its successful world premiere at Hot Docs 2022 in Toronto, 'The Quiet Epidemic' will hold its U.S. premiere on May 27th at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival.
— Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch
The new documentary about Lyme disease was among the Top 20 films in the Hot Docs Audience Award, coming in 12th out of over 200 movies. Additionally, the film was well-received by critics with overwhelmingly positive reviews.
'The Quiet Epidemic' investigates repeated failures by the CDC to warn the public about the dangers of Lyme disease, improve testing and provide effective treatment. The film is co-directed by Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch, who met through their Lyme doctor's office in 2015. The film results from their seven-year journey to expose the truth about this illness which strikes over 500,000 people each year in the U.S. alone. Unfortunately,10-20% of those fortunate to receive a diagnosis and treatment remain sick after treatment. The filmmakers disclose new medical data and scientific discoveries, most still being denied or misinterpreted by the IDSA (Infectious Diseases Society of America) and, by extension, the CDC, NIH, and FDA.
"We are thrilled with the reception of our film at the Hot Docs Festival in Toronto. It is gratifying to finally share 'The Quiet Epidemic' with audiences. Lyme disease and many related tick-borne illnesses are spreading globally. Some people are left without a cure, and many without a diagnosis at all. We hope this film can be the catalyst to awaken the public to this growing and common threat," stated Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch.
The award-winning production team includes Co-Directors Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch and Producers Chris Hegedus (The War Room) and Daria Lombroso (Most Likely To Succeed); Editor Mark Harrison (The Lion's Share) and Supervising Editor Doug Blush (Icarus, 20 Feet From Stardom). 'The Quiet Epidemic' is the feature film debut for Keys and Crane-Murdoch.
MAY IS NATIONAL LYME AWARENESS MONTH IN THE U.S. and CANADA
THE QUIET EPIDEMIC
https://www.thequietepidemic.com
MAMMOTH LAKES FILM FESTIVAL
https://www.mammothlakesfilmfestival.com/2022-features
