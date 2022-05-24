Samantha F. Grant, Highly Regarded Certified Nutritionist, Details in Depth 5 Strategies to Fight Fat over 40

Samantha F. Grant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The magic number-40. Everyone has heard all the clichés…it’s when people get birthday cards from friends and begin announcing 'Over the Hill'," states Samantha F. Grant, acclaimed certified nutritionist. "I prefer the one. 'Life begins at 40'. That being said, our bodies do begin to shift as we reach the magic number. Back in our 20s we could eat drink and be merry and do a few minutes in the gym and be as good as new. Or perhaps we’d cut back on our calories or alcohol for a few days and poof-weight loss magic. Now, those tactics don’t work so well. Our metabolism may have slowed a bit. Hormones have shifted. We have become overwhelmed with responsibilities and let our health take a back seat.

What to do? In my work with celebrities and athletes, I often employ these 5 strategies for dropping pounds and getting lean.

1. Change your workout: Doing the same routine over and over at the gym? Our bodies are incredibly efficient at

adapting to routine. Mix it up - Burst training or High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is an effective way to blast fat during a workout and several hours later, one will continue to rev one's metabolism. Here’s the formula: The whole idea is to work at high intensities for short durations (typically under 60 seconds), recover at a low intensity to let one's heart rate go down (typically 90 seconds) then repeat for a total of eight intervals. The value of these exercises is they can create a strong fat-burning hormonal response. Low-intensity aerobic exercise simply doesn't have the same effect on boosting one's hormone levels.

Researchers from Australia found that women who did only 20 minutes of interval training three times per week were able to lose more belly fat than women who did 40 minutes of long, slow cardio. So switch up the program to short-burst exercise and one will get more results in less time.

2. Start the day with Protein: Think of protein as a “fat burning food”. Instead of starting the day with coffee and muffin or a banana, go for the protein. Typical “breakfast” foods spike insulin levels and put one's body in “fat storage” mode. By starting with protein, like eggs or a protein shake from Collagen, one's body begins burning fat and one will have fewer carb cravings throughout the day. Make sure one has protein with lunch and dinner as well. Cut carbs after 5 for added benefit.

3. Get your ZZ’s – When sleeping, 2 important hormones are produced-leptin ghrelin. They work in a kind of checks and balances system to control feelings of hunger and fullness, explains Michael Breus, Ph.D., a faculty member of the Atlanta School of Sleep Medicine and director of The Sleep Disorders Centers of Southeastern Lung Care in Atlanta. Ghrelin, which is produced in the gastrointestinal tract, stimulates appetite, while leptin, produced in fat cells, sends a signal to the brain when one is full. So what's the connection to sleep? Lack of sleep causes leptin levels to drop and ghrelin levels to rise- so one's appetite is stimulated.

4. Check your Stress-Cortisol: the stress hormone that one can read more about in my previous article, can cause weight gain if it is unbalanced. Cortisol levels rise when our bodies or minds are stressed. When cortisol is elevated, we release sugar into our bloodstream and cause insulin levels to spike, setting up the fat storage scenario again. Taking certain herbs like Rhodiola can help support the body’s stress response and keep cortisol in check. Yoga, mediation, reducing caffeine, and getting more sleep are all helpful in reducing cortisol levels as well.

5. Check your Engine- Rule out any metabolic dysfunctions by asking for a full-body workup. A complete Thyroid panel is a good place to start. Make sure to get one's TSH, T4, T3, and TPO antibodies tested to rule out a thyroid disorder. Check other hormones as well- Estrogen, Progesterone, DHEA, and Testosterone can all affect one's metabolism. Saliva testing is recommended for these particular hormones. If there are imbalances found, using a Bioidentical preparation can balance one's hormones and improve one's quality of life.

Fat does not have to happen at 40. Take charge of your health now and give yourself the edge you need to stay lean and fit."

