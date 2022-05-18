TCEQ approves fines totaling $332,025

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $215,728 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, two public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one dry cleaner and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on May 3 and May 17, the executive director approved penalties totaling $116,297 against 44 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 1, 2022.