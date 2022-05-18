Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $332,025

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $215,728 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, two public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one dry cleaner and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on May 3 and May 17, the executive director approved penalties totaling $116,297 against 44 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 1, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

