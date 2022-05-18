Northbound Route 2114 McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Weekend Closure May 20-23

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge (Route 2114) in the northbound direction in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County will occur Friday night, May 20 through Monday morning, May 23 weather permitting.

Roadway and approach rehabilitation work will occur at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge requiring a northbound closure from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning. All northbound traffic from Route 148 and Bowman Avenue ramps will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Route 148 to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

Take Route 148 northbound to Route 30

Turn left onto Route 30

Turn left onto Navy Marine Corp Way (Route 2068)

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue (Route 2083)

Braddock Avenue becomes Kenmawr Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to the Rankin Bridge

Cross the Rankin Bridge

Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (River Road)

Follow Route 837 back to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

End detour

Bowman Avenue to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

Continue on Bowman Avenue past the closed ramp

Merge onto Route 148 (Fifth Avenue)

Stay right to continue on Route 148 (Lysle Boulevard)

Turn left onto Coursin Street

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Merge onto northbound Route 148

Turn left onto Route 30

Turn left onto Navy Marine Corp Way (Route 2068)

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037)

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue (Route 2083)

Braddock Avenue becomes Kenmawr Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to the Rankin Bridge

Cross the Rankin Bridge

Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (River Road)

Follow Route 837 back to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

End detour

The Joseph B. Fay Company will conduct the improvement work.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





