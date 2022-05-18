Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,007 in the last 365 days.

ISRAEL LIEBERMAN OF ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGED $24,580,000 IN NEW FINANCING

BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISRAEL Lieberman of ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO. LLC. ARRANGED $24,580,000 IN NEW MORTGAGE FINANCING FOR 5 MULTI FAMILY PROPERTIES IN NYC AND A RETAIL CENTER IN FL.

Israel Lieberman of ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged new mortgage financing for five multifamily buildings in the boroughs of Manhattan and the Bronx in NYC as well as a triple net retail center in the state of Florida.

Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York. The company has established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties throughout the U.S.

The new mortgage financing for a 60-unit elevator building in the Bronx is in the amount of $6,000,000 with fixed rate of 2.85% for a 12-year period, and favorable prepayment penalty schedule.

The new mortgage financing for the Four-building package in the Inwood section of New York city in aggregate amount of $16,750,000 at a fixed rate of 2.95% for a 12-year term and favorable prepayment penalty schedule. The package consists of Four multifamily buildings comprising a total of 158 units, in The Inwood section of New York City. The buildings are well kept and professionally managed.

The financing was arranged by Israel Lieberman, Associate Broker of Zev Pollak Co LLC. In addition, Israel Lieberman arranged a new first mortgage financing for a NNN retail center in the Gulf Breeze area of Florida in the amount of $1,830,000 for a fixed rate of 4%, for five years. “The ability to execute the closings in a timely fashion by our officers was the key to success with these loans,” notes Zev Pollak.

Zev Pollak
ZP Realty Captal LLC
+1 718-339-0500
email us here

You just read:

ISRAEL LIEBERMAN OF ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGED $24,580,000 IN NEW FINANCING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.