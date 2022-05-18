ISRAEL LIEBERMAN OF ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGED $24,580,000 IN NEW FINANCING

BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISRAEL Lieberman of ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO. LLC. ARRANGED $24,580,000 IN NEW MORTGAGE FINANCING FOR 5 MULTI FAMILY PROPERTIES IN NYC AND A RETAIL CENTER IN FL.

Israel Lieberman of ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged new mortgage financing for five multifamily buildings in the boroughs of Manhattan and the Bronx in NYC as well as a triple net retail center in the state of Florida.

Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York. The company has established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties throughout the U.S.

The new mortgage financing for a 60-unit elevator building in the Bronx is in the amount of $6,000,000 with fixed rate of 2.85% for a 12-year period, and favorable prepayment penalty schedule.

The new mortgage financing for the Four-building package in the Inwood section of New York city in aggregate amount of $16,750,000 at a fixed rate of 2.95% for a 12-year term and favorable prepayment penalty schedule. The package consists of Four multifamily buildings comprising a total of 158 units, in The Inwood section of New York City. The buildings are well kept and professionally managed.

The financing was arranged by Israel Lieberman, Associate Broker of Zev Pollak Co LLC. In addition, Israel Lieberman arranged a new first mortgage financing for a NNN retail center in the Gulf Breeze area of Florida in the amount of $1,830,000 for a fixed rate of 4%, for five years. “The ability to execute the closings in a timely fashion by our officers was the key to success with these loans,” notes Zev Pollak.