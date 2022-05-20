ZP REALTY CAPITAL A/KA/ ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGED $23,850,000 IN NEW FINANCING FOR THREE PROPERTIES IN NYC

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO. LLC. ARRANGES $23,850,000 IN NEW MORTGAGE FINANCING PACKAGE FOR THREE BUILDING PACAKGE IN THE MANHATTAN AND BROOKLYN

Zev Pollak President of ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged new mortgage financing for three multifamily elevator buildings in the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn in NYC.

Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York. The company has established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties throughout the U.S.

The new mortgage financing for the three-building package in the Manhattan and Brooklyn, is in the aggregate amount of $23,850,000 with fixed rate for 5 years and for a 10-year period, with favorable prepayment penalty schedule.

The package consists of three elevator multifamily buildings, comprising a total of 216 units, in a work force neighborhood of Brooklyn and west side of Manhattan. The buildings are well kept and professionally managed, with many upgrades to the mechanical systems and the buildings façade.

The financing was arranged by Zev Pollak, President of ZP Realty Capital LLC.

In addition, ZP Realty Capital LLC arranged a new first mortgage financing in the amount of $9,700,000 for 87 units, two elevator buildings in Bronx NY, at a rate of 3% for a ten-year period.

ZP Realty Capital LLC also arranged $1,600,000 first mortgage loan for 70% sold coop in Woodside Queens. The loans were for a 10 years period at 3.25% fixed rate. The coop corporations will use the proceeds for capital improvements, and to replace the existing debt.

“The ability to execute the closings in a timely fashion by our officers was the key to success with these loans,” notes Zev Pollak.