KING ROYAL RELEASES “BIG OL’ CHECKS

About

King Royal is the Hip Hop Energy that the Inland Empire needs. The IE has been longing for someone to bring some light and recognition to the area. King speaks truth as he creates a higher standard for Hip Hop. The entrepreneur is a California native from The IE (Inland Empire, CA) with an eye on the future. He is a storyteller, with a lyrical vehicle that defies genre as he glides between categories to engage listeners in a journey with stark variances in cadence, verbiage and beats to seduce ears with the beauty of sound and the mind with realities of an out-of-control world. The eclectic artist is articulate with precision language and street with the visceral beats that engage and include demographics beyond devotes to segments of the music industry. Thought-provoking, mystical universal themes devour lines that divide styles with image and beats venturing into R&B smooth to recapture attention with drill music’s sharp beats that grab attention. A love of all styles of music is beneath hip-hop lyrics attracting diverse audiences who feel their essence in the rhythm and the cadence. His goal is to inspire others to manifest their dreams and believe on a higher level of life. His quest is to deliver meaningful bodies of work. Substance must balance music, creating his unique deliverance of the unmistakable King Royal Hip Hop sound.