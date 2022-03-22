King Royal Shares The Power of IE Hip Hop with Star Music Radio April 2 @ 3 PM PST
King Royal Shares The Power of IE Hip Hop in T-HUNY Star Music Radio Interview
I know nobody in my region is rapping better than me or going harder than me! I am King Royal, the face of the IE”FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King Royal is the Hip Hop Energy that the Inland Empire needs. The IE has been longing for someone to bring some light and recognition to the area. King speaks truth as he creates a higher standard for Hip Hop. The entrepreneur is a California native from The IE (Inland Empire, CA) with an eye on the future. He is a storyteller, with a lyrical vehicle that defies genre as he glides between categories to engage listeners in a journey with stark variances in cadence, verbiage and beats to seduce ears with the beauty of sound and the mind with realities of an out-of-control world. The eclectic artist is articulate with precision language and street with the visceral beats that engage and include demographics beyond devotes to segments of the music industry. Thought-provoking, mystical universal themes devour lines that divide styles with image and beats venturing into R&B smooth to recapture attention with drill music’s sharp beats that grab attention. A love of all styles of music is beneath hip-hop lyrics attracting diverse audiences who feel their essence in the rhythm and the cadence. His goal is to inspire others to manifest their dreams and believe on a higher level of life. His quest is to deliver meaningful bodies of work. Substance must balance music, creating his unique deliverance of the unmistakable King Royal Hip Hop sound. The purpose is to encourage rap culture to be Hip Hop again with the heart and passion of upwardly mobile audiences with dreams. In 2021, King Royal was featured on a billboard in Los Angeles and in a commercial for New Balance.
— King Royal
The pandemic and a lack of performance venues made King push harder for studio hours and gave rise to inspiration as the world altered and social media influence grew. King and his team found new purpose and power. The pressures of the pandemic created drive and a unique capacity to define living. Distinct, passionate, and determined, King Royal will release a new album called "Empire’s Most Wanted", new music and a video in 2022. He is slated to guest on several podcasts to give voice to his generation.
King Royal has a natural business savvy, discovered, and fostered by his father/business partner at a young age. King Royal has positioned himself to cultivate his legacy, inspire hope into his generation through black excellence and continue to propel the spirit of Hip Hop. He studied the iconic greats like Tupac, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Drake, Rick Ross, and Kanye West to blend his own style. At 16, he released his first mixtape, “Total Royalty”, which inspired his second “Total Royalty II” and gave birth to his drive to go beyond entertainment and sound to create a platform for words that need to be spoken. When he dropped the video “War in The Streets”, leading to the release of the album, the response confirmed his destiny. The next years were spent completing a degree in Business Administration, Minor in Marketing. An entrepreneur to the core, he concentrated on building his brand, including a fashion line, honing skills in his music and business practices to ensure success. He learned the importance of purchasing and owning the barcode. He removed all projects from streaming platforms to secure ownership of the barcodes. He concentrated on his message embracing emotions, family issues, social ills and all common threads that unite or divide mankind. Disappointed in media coverage of The IE he chose to elevate regional awareness. He built his empire and shared his pride in the IE, a California hidden gem, as a prominent part of his journey. Meanwhile spends time with community groups to feed the homeless and mentor youth.
Star Music Radio Station (SMR) was founded by LaTasha ‘T-Huny” Williamson, who is also the program director and radio host at SMR. Our mission is to provide every artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and others alike with the opportunity to shine. We believe that every individual has a gift and that is what separates one from the next. We invite people to express themselves on Star Music Radio Station through writing, storytelling, music, motivational speeches, interviews, etc. This in return contributes to the goals we have set forth, which one is to help cultivate the community by providing the resources to do so. Star Music Radio Station is not just an online broadcasting company but a huge community advocate for the well-being of people mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. With over 1 million views, Star Music Radio Station is bigger than just music alone, as we stand on a foundation built off Faith, Inspiration, and Motivation. SMR Live TV Network, LLC (Star Music Radio Live TV Network). SMR Live TV provides next-level entertainment by offering music, radio, movies, TV and audiobooks, all on one platform. Stream unlimited family friendly and Faith based content for your enjoyment on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and iOS and Android devices. SMR’s mission is to encourage and uplift others through entertainment by providing the opportunities to do so.
King Royal and Troy James Ivery crafted a strategy to build a brand designed to uplift and inform. From Total Royalty clothing and merchandise to music, Royal Diamonds Entertainment, LLC, is built to encourage and inspire generations needing role models. For information regarding King Royal and Royal Diamonds Entertainment LLC., contact TROY JAMES IVERY at 909 587-8205, royaldiamondsmusic@gmail.com.
