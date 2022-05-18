Character.org Certifies 50 Schools and 2 Districts as 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character
Character.org today certified 50 schools and 2 school districts as National Schools and Districts of Character.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools and communities, today certified 50 schools and 2 school districts as National Schools and Districts of Character.
“We are pleased to announce and celebrate the schools and school districts that have earned this national recognition,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, President of Character.org. “Each of these schools has put in place a comprehensive approach to help students understand, care about, and consistently practice the character strengths that will help them flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens.”
Since its inception, the National Schools of Character program has impacted over three million students, staff, parents, and community members. The schools and districts that apply must meet the rigorous standards articulated in Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools. Each school is assessed by a team of trained evaluators.
“There is an ethic of care at these schools,” adds Lori Soifer, who directs the Schools of Character program. “Working together with students, parents and community members, these schools are creating stronger communities focused on character.”
Character.org will honor the 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character at its next International Forum, to be held virtually, October 19-20, 2022. The complete list of the 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character is below. Learn more about the schools and districts being certified today by clicking here.
About Character.org: Founded in 1993, Character.org empowers people of all ages to practice and model core values that shape our hearts, minds, and choices. Since 1993, Character.org has inspired, recognized, and celebrated thousands of people in schools, organizations, workplaces, communities and families across the world. Character.org is widely known for its 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character, a comprehensive framework developed by school leaders and character education researchers. During the past 20 years, more than 1,000 schools have been recognized by Character.org as a National School of Character.
List of 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character
** denotes District of Character
Alabama:
Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Elementary, Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Middle, Tuscaloosa
Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia Hills
Westlawn Middle School, Tuscaloosa
Colorado:
Firestone Charter Academy, Firestone
Florida:
Imagine Schools Chancellor Campus, Boynton Beach
Georgia:
Fulton Science Academy Private School, Alpharetta
Kansas:
USD 273 Beloit Elementary School, Beloit
Missouri:
Carman Trails Elementary School, Manchester
Claymont Elementary, Ballwin
Fairway Elementary School, Wildwood
Geggie Elementary School, Eureka
Green Trails Elementary, Chesterfield
Mason Ridge Elementary School, Town and Country
Parkway Northeast Middle School, Creve Coeur
Northview High School, Florissant
Orchard Farm Early Learning Center, St. Charles
**Parkway School District, Chesterfield
Parkway Southwest Middle School, Manchester
Woerner Elementary, St. Louis
Wright City West Elementary School, Wright City
New Jersey:
A. Russell Knight Elementary, Cherry Hill
Burlington County Alternative School, Mount Laurel
Campbell Elementary School, Metuchen
Cinnaminson Middle School, Cinnaminson
E.J.F. Aldene Elementary School, Roselle Park
John A. Carusi Middle School, Cherry Hill
Joyce Kilmer Middle School, Milltown
Maple Road School, West Milford Township
Millstone Middle School, Millstone
Morgan Elementary School, Hamilton
North Plainfield High School, North Plainfield
Red Bank Charter School, Red Bank
Somerset Intermediate School, North Plainfield
Washington Elementary School, Roselle
New York:
Brookside Elementary School, Baldwin
West Patent Elementary School, Bedford Hills
North Carolina:
Person Early College for Innovation and Leadership, Roxboro
Oklahoma:
Dove Science Elementary School OKC, Warr Acres
Tony Goetz Elementary School, Muskogee
Texas:
Clear Lake City Elementary School, Houston
Clear Lake High School, Houston
Harmony School of Advancement – Houston
Harmony School of Endeavor – Houston
Harmony School of Excellence – Houston
John F. Ward Elementary School, Houston
Klenk Elementary School, Houston
Sandra Mossman Elementary, League City
**School of Science and Technology Discovery District, San Antonio
Wedgewood Elementary, Friendswood
Washington:
Ella Baker Elementary School, Redmond
Wisconsin:
Greenwood Elementary School, River Falls
