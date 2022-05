Character.org Certifies 50 Schools and 2 Districts as 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character

We envision a future where honest, trustworthy, respectful people treat others as they want to be treated.

Character.org today certified 50 schools and 2 school districts as National Schools and Districts of Character.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools and communities, today certified 50 schools and 2 school districts as National Schools and Districts of Character.“We are pleased to announce and celebrate the schools and school districts that have earned this national recognition,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, President of Character.org. “Each of these schools has put in place a comprehensive approach to help students understand, care about, and consistently practice the character strengths that will help them flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens.”Since its inception, the National Schools of Character program has impacted over three million students, staff, parents, and community members. The schools and districts that apply must meet the rigorous standards articulated in Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools. Each school is assessed by a team of trained evaluators.“There is an ethic of care at these schools,” adds Lori Soifer, who directs the Schools of Character program. “Working together with students, parents and community members, these schools are creating stronger communities focused on character.”Character.org will honor the 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character at its next International Forum, to be held virtually, October 19-20, 2022. The complete list of the 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character is below. Learn more about the schools and districts being certified today by clicking here.About Character.org: Founded in 1993, Character.org empowers people of all ages to practice and model core values that shape our hearts, minds, and choices. Since 1993, Character.org has inspired, recognized, and celebrated thousands of people in schools, organizations, workplaces, communities and families across the world. Character.org is widely known for its 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character, a comprehensive framework developed by school leaders and character education researchers. During the past 20 years, more than 1,000 schools have been recognized by Character.org as a National School of Character.List of 2022 National Schools and Districts of Character** denotes District of Character Alabama:Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Elementary, TuscaloosaTuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Middle, TuscaloosaVestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia HillsWestlawn Middle School, TuscaloosaColorado:Firestone Charter Academy, FirestoneFlorida:Imagine Schools Chancellor Campus, Boynton BeachGeorgia:Fulton Science Academy Private School, AlpharettaKansas:USD 273 Beloit Elementary School, BeloitMissouri:Carman Trails Elementary School, ManchesterClaymont Elementary, BallwinFairway Elementary School, WildwoodGeggie Elementary School, EurekaGreen Trails Elementary, ChesterfieldMason Ridge Elementary School, Town and CountryParkway Northeast Middle School, Creve CoeurNorthview High School, FlorissantOrchard Farm Early Learning Center, St. Charles**Parkway School District, ChesterfieldParkway Southwest Middle School, ManchesterWoerner Elementary, St. LouisWright City West Elementary School, Wright CityNew Jersey:A. Russell Knight Elementary, Cherry HillBurlington County Alternative School, Mount LaurelCampbell Elementary School, MetuchenCinnaminson Middle School, CinnaminsonE.J.F. Aldene Elementary School, Roselle ParkJohn A. Carusi Middle School, Cherry HillJoyce Kilmer Middle School, MilltownMaple Road School, West Milford TownshipMillstone Middle School, MillstoneMorgan Elementary School, HamiltonNorth Plainfield High School, North PlainfieldRed Bank Charter School, Red BankSomerset Intermediate School, North PlainfieldWashington Elementary School, RoselleNew York:Brookside Elementary School, BaldwinWest Patent Elementary School, Bedford HillsNorth Carolina:Person Early College for Innovation and Leadership, RoxboroOklahoma:Dove Science Elementary School OKC, Warr AcresTony Goetz Elementary School, MuskogeeTexas:Clear Lake City Elementary School, HoustonClear Lake High School, HoustonHarmony School of Advancement – HoustonHarmony School of Endeavor – HoustonHarmony School of Excellence – HoustonJohn F. Ward Elementary School, HoustonKlenk Elementary School, HoustonSandra Mossman Elementary, League City**School of Science and Technology Discovery District, San AntonioWedgewood Elementary, FriendswoodWashington:Ella Baker Elementary School, RedmondWisconsin:Greenwood Elementary School, River Falls