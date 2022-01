Character.org Certifies 67 State Schools and 2 Districts of Character

Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Character.org , a national advocate and leader for character, today designated 67 schools and 2 districts as State Schools of Character for 2022. Since its inception, Character.org’s Schools of Character program has positively impacted nearly three million students, staff, parents, and other community members. Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate. Schools and districts announced today will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction - National School of Character. (See the complete list of 2022 State Schools of Character below.)"We are excited to announce today the 2022 State Schools and Districts of Character," said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, Character.org’s President. "Each of these schools and districts have put into place a comprehensive initiative that equips and empowers their staff to reinforce and model a range of positive core values that will shape and form the hearts, minds, and choices of their students.”To learn more about the schools chosen today and those in the midst of their 5-year certification as State Schools of Character, please visit Character.org. Criteria for selection are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools : A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character which includes providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering shared leadership, and engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort.The 2022 National Schools of Character will be announced in May 2022 and honored at our International Forum next fall. Learn more about the International Forum on our website.ABOUT CHARACTER.ORG: Character.org is a worldwide network that empowers people of all ages to practice and model the ethical core values that shape our hearts, minds and choices. Formerly known as the Character Education Partnership, the organization has relentlessly advocated for character since 1993. Today, Character.org creates and shares resources that support people around the globe, including the 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character. The organization’s vision is to be the global leader and voice for developing character in families, schools, and organizations.For more information, visit Character.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.2022 State Schools and Districts of Character:**denotes District of CharacterAlabama:Cornerstone Schools of Alabama High SchoolTuscaloosa Magnet Schools-ElementaryTuscaloosa Magnet Schools-MiddleVestavia Hills Elementary EastWestlawn Middle SchoolArizona:Imagine Prep at SurpriseColorado:Firestone Charter AcademyFlorida:Imagine Schools Chancellor CampusRichard Cimino Elementary SchoolGeorgia:Fulton Science Academy Private SchoolKansas:McClure Elementary SchoolUSD 273 Beloit Elementary SchoolMichigan:Costello Elementary SchoolJames R. Geisler Middle SchoolVillage Oaks Elementary SchoolMissouri:Carman Trails Elementary SchoolClassical Junior AcademyClaymont ElementaryFairway Elementary SchoolGreen Trails ElementaryKehrs Mill ElementaryMason Ridge Elementary SchoolNortheast Middle SchoolNorthview High SchoolNottingham Community Access and Job Training High SchoolOrchard Farm Early Learning Center**Parkway School DistrictParkway Southwest Middle SchoolWoerner ElementaryNew Jersey:A. Russell Knight ElementaryBurlington County Alternative SchoolCampbell Elementary SchoolCinnaminson Middle SchoolE.J.F. Aldene Elementary SchoolHarrison Elementary SchoolJohn A. Carusi Middle SchoolMaple Road SchoolMcGalliard Elementary SchoolMillstone Middle SchoolMorgan Elementary SchoolNorth Plainfield High SchoolRed Bank Charter SchoolSomerset Intermediate SchoolUpper Greenwood Lake Elementary SchoolWashington Elementary SchoolNew York:Brookside Elementary SchoolQueensbury High SchoolWest Patent Elementary SchoolNorth Carolina:Person Early College for Innovation and LeadershipSumner Elementary SchoolOklahoma:Dove Science Academy High School OKCDove Science Elementary School OKCTony Goetz Elementary SchoolPennsylvania:Pen Argyl High SchoolTexas:Clear Lake City Elementary SchoolClear Lake High SchoolHarmony School of Advancement - HoustonHarmony School of Excellence - HoustonHarmony School of Innovation - Sugar LandHarmony Science Academy - Dallas MiddleJohn F. Ward Elementary SchoolKaiser ElementaryLakeside Elementary SchoolSandra Mossman Elementary**School of Science and Technology Discovery DistrictWedgewood ElementaryWashington:Clara Barton ElementaryElla Baker Elementary SchoolWisconsin:Greenwood Elementary School###