First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Keynote Address At Richardson Campus Grand Opening For West Coast University

TEXAS, May 18 - May 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott last night delivered the keynote address at the official grand opening celebration of the new Richardson, Texas, campus location for West Coast University (WCU), offering undergraduate and graduate nursing and healthcare degree programs. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relocated and expanded WCU campus included award presentations to individuals and organizations who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare education.

“It is such a pleasure to be here with you at this beautiful new campus and to celebrate your 10 years in the Dallas area,” said First Lady Abbott. “Your talented graduates are taking their education and their experiences at WCU to help create healthier communities here in the Dallas area, across the state, and beyond. I thank you all for the more than 100,000 clinical hours your students donated to the local community in 2021. When our schools, our businesses, and our local partners work together for the benefit of our communities, we all succeed.”

A former teacher, principal, and managing director of community relations for a senior adult healthcare facilities and services provider, First Lady Abbott has dedicated her life to education and actively promotes volunteerism and service to others across Texas through her signature Texanthropy initiative.

