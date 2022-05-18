Jerome Karam Has Big Plans for Gulf Greyhound Park
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Karam of JMK5 Holdings recently purchased the Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque, Texas. The Galveston County-based developer has made a name for himself as someone who specializes in redevelopment projects in Southwest Louisiana and Texas. He’s already talked about his plans to redevelop the former park into a concert and event center for the region.
The Gulf Greyhound Park officially closed its stores in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With close to 30 years under their belt, it became a beloved staple of the area for many. The closure seemed like a sign of the times, as the popularity of dog racing has faded, and businesses have faced unprecedented struggles during the pandemic.
People would visit Gulf Greyhound Park for entertainment. That’s why keeping with the entertainment theme became a focus for Karam. His current plan involves turning the Park into a place for A-lister artists to hold concerts and major events and conventions to call home.
The deal came to be thanks in large part to the mayor of La Marque, Keith Bell. After Gulf Greyhound Park shut down its doors, a few other developers looked into purchasing the property. Nothing stuck, and that’s when he made a phone call to Jerome Karam. Having a solid history in the area for redevelopment projects, Karam fits the city's vision, hoping to have something to fill the void.
The former Gulf Greyhound Park consists of 88 acres of land. It has a long local history, dating back to being previously owned by the family of Paul “Bear” Bryant. The family of the iconic Alabama football coach has stayed up to date with how the land is used, and they believe Karam is the right man for the job to bring visitors once again.
For a project of this size, Karam understands that a lot of work still needs to happen. He hopes to have more announcements in the future to bring together the community and showcase just how impactful this can be. In La Marque, which is a part of the much larger Houston metropolitan area, a quality venue has the chance to bring in out-of-town visitors from the region.
To keep up with this project and all other ongoing JMK5 Holdings projects, visit their web page online.
Jerome Karam is the founder and operator of JMK5 Holdings LLC. The company redevelops commercial and residential real estate in Louisiana and Texas. Currently, most of the focus is on the Greater Houston area, including cities like Texas City, La Marque, Friendswood, and more.
With every project, the goal is to help inject life into a community once again. Using existing buildings not only keeps costs low, but it connects the old with the new for nearby residents to feel great about.
Veronica Mills
The Gulf Greyhound Park officially closed its stores in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With close to 30 years under their belt, it became a beloved staple of the area for many. The closure seemed like a sign of the times, as the popularity of dog racing has faded, and businesses have faced unprecedented struggles during the pandemic.
People would visit Gulf Greyhound Park for entertainment. That’s why keeping with the entertainment theme became a focus for Karam. His current plan involves turning the Park into a place for A-lister artists to hold concerts and major events and conventions to call home.
The deal came to be thanks in large part to the mayor of La Marque, Keith Bell. After Gulf Greyhound Park shut down its doors, a few other developers looked into purchasing the property. Nothing stuck, and that’s when he made a phone call to Jerome Karam. Having a solid history in the area for redevelopment projects, Karam fits the city's vision, hoping to have something to fill the void.
The former Gulf Greyhound Park consists of 88 acres of land. It has a long local history, dating back to being previously owned by the family of Paul “Bear” Bryant. The family of the iconic Alabama football coach has stayed up to date with how the land is used, and they believe Karam is the right man for the job to bring visitors once again.
For a project of this size, Karam understands that a lot of work still needs to happen. He hopes to have more announcements in the future to bring together the community and showcase just how impactful this can be. In La Marque, which is a part of the much larger Houston metropolitan area, a quality venue has the chance to bring in out-of-town visitors from the region.
To keep up with this project and all other ongoing JMK5 Holdings projects, visit their web page online.
Jerome Karam is the founder and operator of JMK5 Holdings LLC. The company redevelops commercial and residential real estate in Louisiana and Texas. Currently, most of the focus is on the Greater Houston area, including cities like Texas City, La Marque, Friendswood, and more.
With every project, the goal is to help inject life into a community once again. Using existing buildings not only keeps costs low, but it connects the old with the new for nearby residents to feel great about.
Veronica Mills
Whats New Market Watch
+1 832-555-0128
email us here