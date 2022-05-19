We Level Up treatment center to Launch Military Veterans Rehab for Substance Use & Mental Health Disorders
Call our hotline for new rehab programs for veterans suffering from substance use disorder and other mental health issues.
Many Veterans have problems with the use of alcohol, tobacco, street drugs, and prescription medicines. We Level Up drug and alcohol rehab for veterans is here to help.
A new drug and alcohol rehab for veterans plus mental health treatment will offer intensive inpatient alcohol, drugs, & trauma dual-diagnosis therapy.
Many military members exposed to trauma during their service now require specialized mental health, trauma, drug, and alcohol rehabilitation when returning home
A new, innovative evidence-based Military Veterans rehab for Substance Use Disorder is coming soon to the We Level Up treatment center. The drug and alcohol rehab for veterans programs will provide dual diagnosis treatment delivered by a team of licensed professionals with experience in both addiction and mental health. The rehab programs for veterans are designed to address the unique needs of returning military service members struggling with addiction and dual diagnosis PTSD.
“We are excited to offer specialized rehab centers for veterans with co-occurring treatment programs,” said Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of We Level Up. “Our goal is to provide outstanding veterans rehab recovery experience through the best possible care. Our specialists are well versed in helping vets overcome their addiction and underlying mental health challenges.
The case for drug and alcohol rehab for veterans
The veteran community is in need of help with regard to substance abuse. Former service members are more likely than other populations to need the services of a drug and alcohol rehab for veterans. Even vets who have served recently from Afghanistan or Iraq had higher rates of substance abuse disorders such as alcohol dependence (29%) and drug abuse/substance misuse(38%). The reasons why this happens remain unclear. However, there has been some research done on what factors may be involved including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Additionally, military service overseas plus the stress of returning to civilian life can all accumulate into the reasons why rehab centers for veterans are so needed.
Rehab Programs for veterans targeting substance use disorders
Substance use disorders (SUDs) are a substantial concern among military veterans and are associated with multiple harmful results. The promising news is there are a number of services and interventions available in drug and alcohol rehab for veterans to help reduce SUDs, including both behavioral and pharmacological treatments. Many veterans struggle with drug and alcohol abuse in the U.S., especially those who suffer from PTSD. The We Level Up Substance Use Disorder Treatment program addresses both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders. These are the most effective form of treatment available for veterans.
Inpatient rehab for veterans at We Level Up treatment center
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that offers inpatient rehab for veterans. Its rehab programs for veterans use evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. The alcohol rehab for veterans program combines traditional elements of SUD treatment. These include supervised medical detox coupled with intensive inpatient drug and alcohol rehab for veterans.
We Level Up’s Rehab Centers for Veterans to provide Intensive Therapy Recovery Programs
Many veterans struggle with drug and alcohol abuse in the U.S., especially those who suffer from PTSD. The We Level Up Substance Use Disorder Treatment program addresses both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders. These are the most effective form of treatment available for veterans.
The need for high-quality drug and alcohol rehab for veterans soars
The U.S Department of Defense reports that one-third of active duty military personnel report binge drinking and even more show signs of dangerous drinking or potential alcohol use disorder. Substance abuse commonly increases after separating from the service which can make things even worse for those who have mental illnesses as well. Veterans may be hesitant to seek help because there is stigma around these issues. Plus insurance coverage doesn’t always cover treatment options and related addiction disorders. Moreover, limited access to places where one lives can yet be another obstacle. That’s why the availability of local drug and alcohol rehab for veterans is so important.
We Level Up’s drug and alcohol rehab for veterans
Veterans rehab for addiction & mental health treatment
A new drug and alcohol rehab for veterans plus mental health treatment will offer intensive inpatient alcohol, drugs, & trauma dual-diagnosis therapy.
Veterans’ drug and alcohol abuse causes
Veterans face a number of unique challenges when it comes to the development of SUDs. These may be caused by both environmental factors and genetics, as well as those related directly to their military services such as long periods deployed or exposure during conflicts where they were faced with trauma which has led many veterans down an addiction path towards substances like alcohol and drugs even if not necessarily associated specifically just one thing but instead blend together into something more complex than what might otherwise happen non-veterans who also suffer from mental health issues
For many returning veterans, reconnecting with family and friends is difficult. They may feel isolated if their loved ones are not aware of what has happened to them or don’t understand why the veteran acts/looks a certain way after coming back from the warzone. The relationship between deployed service members’ mental illness symptoms can make things even more challenging when they get home – some struggle internally while others externalize anger towards themselves and turn to drug and alcohol use.
Why it’s difficult for veterans to seek treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.
Service members and veterans often fear seeking treatment for mental illnesses or substance use disorders due to the emphasis on being tough, strong self-sufficient reliable people in society. Getting help can feel contradictory with these values as it would make them appear weak compared to others around them who don’t need assistance from medication etc. They also worry about what other soldiers might assume if they were seen letting down their guard by showing any indication of vulnerability such as emotionality. There are some veterans with PTSD who decline treatment, likely because they’re afraid to talk or think about their traumatic experiences.
Although behavioral health issues and suicide are endemic to military veterans, fear of job loss, difficulty trusting others, deeply ingrained cultural stigma, and a lack of specialized care providers makes it hard for these professionals to seek treatment. We Level Up alcohol rehab for veterans was created to provide relevant, effective, and help veterans overcome the barriers that prevent them from accessing care.
Inpatient alcohol rehab for veterans can offer long term rehabilitation prospects
Despite numerous attempts by the VA and other agencies over the past two decades to reduce problematic substance use, rates of alcoholism in veterans continue to rise. Substance use disorders are associated with substantial negative correlates, including medical issues, other psychiatric disorders (e.g., military veterans’ depression and anxiety), interpersonal and vocational impairment, and increased rates of suicidal ideation and attempts. It is all too common to see Veterans with chronic alcohol addiction problems with multiple relapses after treatment. Intensive treatment is preferred to provide long term recovery prospects
Alcohol rehab for veterans is crucial to a successful outcome
One study of military personnel found that ~30% of completed suicides were preceded by alcohol or drug use, and an estimated 20% of high-risk behavior deaths were attributed to alcohol or drug overdose. Given the deleterious associations with SUDs, greater attention to the identification of effective, evidence-based treatment is critically needed.
Regardless of the strict US military policies enforced in 1986 to lessen problematic alcohol consumption, heavy drinking and drug addiction are common among military personnel. Policies tend to be implemented with inconsistency, and heavy alcohol consumption has long been a cultural norm used for entertainment, stress relief, and socializing among military personnel. Drug and Alcohol use disorders are the most dominant form of SUD among military personnel.
The We Level Up drug and alcohol rehab for veterans & mental health program helps returning service members overcome substance use and mental health issues
The We Level Up rehab programs for veterans are designed to help military veterans feel safe and manage one of their considerably challenging mental health threats and unaddressed trauma. Military veterans are exposed to deaths, injuries, domestic violence, catastrophic situations, and other adverse events that, if left unprocessed, can result in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Untreated PTSD can cause substance misuse, marital and family problems, sleeplessness, impassivity, and other adverse effects. Unaddressed trauma can also prove deadly.
Rehab centers for veterans can help combat trauma
When veterans return to civilian life, they may face challenges that are unique to them. One of the biggest is adjusting after being deployed or combat-active and facing trauma such as significant injury. Seeing death close up in wartime, experiencing sexual assault, or fearing for your life can leave lasting trauma. The rates for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among military service members who experienced moderate/severe levels on deployment can be upwards of 30%. This doesn’t mean all these people will develop full-blown PTSD episodes.
Different treatment options offered at rehab centers for veterans
Veterans may be eligible for inpatient treatment if they’re struggling with severe SUDs, co-occurring disorders, and/or mental health conditions. Intensive group counseling is provided along with psychiatric care that includes detoxification services– all aimed at getting patients back on their feet again! Outpatient programs offer similar treatments as those offered within hospitals but without requiring the patient to live at an institutional facility 24/7; instead, clients maintain full independence while still receiving the support they need.
Medication and counseling go hand-in-hand to help veterans manage mental health and substance abuse symptoms. They can be prescribed for detox, support of sobriety as well as the management of triggers that may lead them back into drinking or using drugs again after rehab is completed. Counseling offers several benefits including learning how best to handle difficult situations while also preventing relapses by helping veterans identify what factors might cause another episode.
About our drug and alcohol rehab for veterans
Launching the Drug and Alcohol rehab for veterans continues a legacy of proving effective care to those in need. The We Level Up addiction & mental health centers were created to drive long-term recovery success outcomes. Our mission is simply to provide you with a map back to your fullest most authentic potential, so you can choose a dream without limitation. Our centers offer a holistic approach to healing that includes evidence-based therapies and cutting-edge, all in one place!
Therapy sessions at the We Level Up rehab programs for veterans offer a safe space to dig deep and discover the complex nature behind their addictions, and to learn how to resolve and heal each particular underlying issue. We truly believe that each client is an individual with unique life circumstances. Evidence-based therapies include, but are not limited to: Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. The We Level Up rehab programs for veterans help the clients recognize and correct the dysfunctional behavioral patterns that have overtaken them and ultimately heal the pain of the past so that they can lead a healthy, addiction-free life.
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for veterans suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, call us.
We Level Up treatment center network locations include:
1. We Level Up New Jersey rehab detox center
2. We Level Up Florida mental health center
3. We Level Up Deerfield addiction rehabilitation admissions office
4. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale rehab center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton alcohol rehab center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:
7. We Level Up Washington behavioral health center
About We Level Up Treatment Centers
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business.
Sources:
[1] Drug And Alcohol Rehab For Veterans– https://welevelup.com/rehab/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-for-veterans/ https://welevelup.com/mental-health/ptsd-treatment/ https://welevelup.com/treatment/veterans-rehab/ https://welevelupnj.com/?s=mental%20health
[2] PTSD and Addiction – https://welevelup.com/mental-health/ptsd-and-addiction/ https://welevelupfl.com/behavioral-health/trauma-treatment/
[3] CO-OCCURRING DUAL DIAGNOSIS TREATMENT – https://welevelupfl.com/rehab/dual-diagnosis-treatment/ https://welevelup.com/mental-health/ptsi-vs-ptsd/
Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Specialized rehab centers for veterans with co-occurring treatment programs